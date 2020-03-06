CHAMPAIGN, Ill., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genective, a joint venture established between Limagrain and KWS to develop transgenic traits for corn, opened its global headquarters today at the University of Illinois Research Park.
"We have been expanding investment and team in the U.S. with the vision of growing Genective into a globally impactful contributor to agriculture through biotechnology," said Qiaoni Linda Jing, President and CEO of Genective. "Today's grand opening of our global headquarters is a major milestone. When it comes to agtech, few ecosystems are more progressive than the one at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. We look forward to being part of and contributing to this vibrant community."
"This university was a foundational force in plant sciences, molecular genetics and genomics for agriculture. Those strengths were really at the core of our expansion into the engineering and technological aspects of ag research that have been so important in these past decades. So, it is exciting to have a major force in those disciplines take up a new residence," said Robert J. Jones, Chancellor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Genective's Champaign facility includes state-of-the-art labs as well as open office space. Genective's field research facility will remain in Weldon, Ill., about 30 minutes away.
About Genective
Genective is a 50/50 joint venture between Limagrain and KWS, two of the world's largest seed companies. With entities and activities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Genective is currently dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of transgenic traits. For more information, visit http://genective.com/.