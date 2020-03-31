HARRISBURG, Pa., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneia, a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the transition to value-based care, is announcing a transition in its corporate leadership. Chief Executive Officer Mark Caron, CHCIO, FACHE, has announced his planned retirement, effective April 6, 2020.
As part of its planned succession planning efforts over the last two years, Geneia is also proud to announce that the company's president, Heather Lavoie, has been promoted to president and CEO. Lavoie brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience as an entrepreneur and leader in health plans and provider organizations, and a decade of leading Geneia to the role of CEO.
The creation of the Geneia Data Intelligence Lab, the development of the company's successful remote patient monitoring program and Geneia's work to restore the Joy of Medicine to practicing physicians are among the multitude of Lavoie's accomplishments. "Heather Lavoie is the heart and soul of Geneia," said Caron. "Since day 1, she's been a leader at the company. I'm thrilled to entrust Geneia's employees and its bright future to her very capable hands."
Under Caron's leadership, Geneia inked agreements with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Healthcare Services Inc., and grew the covered lives on the Theon® platform to more than seven million. "For his entire career, Mark Caron has been at the forefront of leveraging leading-edge technology to benefit healthcare organizations and their patients, most recently as the architect of Geneia's population analytics platform," said Lavoie. "He also used his gifts at top-notch organizations like Optum, Blue Cross of Wisconsin, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Catholic Health Initiatives and Healthsource."
