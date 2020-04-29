RESTON, Va., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported first-quarter 2020 net earnings of $706 million on $8.75 billion in revenue. On a per share basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.43.
Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed deliveries of business-jet aircraft, which resulted in a $549 million decline in revenue for the Aerospace segment. Nevertheless, the segment's backlog remains strong, up $1.1 billion, or 9.1%, over the year-ago quarter.
The defense businesses on a combined basis posted revenue of $7.1 billion, a slight increase over the year-ago quarter; operating earnings of $705 million, 2.2% above the year-ago quarter; and margin of 10%, an expansion of 20 basis points over the year-ago quarter. The defense businesses' backlog of $72.5 billion was 27% higher than the year-ago quarter.
"Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have supported our government customers and implemented multiple safety measures to keep our people as safe as possible," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are responding to the COVID travel restrictions' impact on Gulfstream and are managing our costs throughout our business."
Capital Deployment
The company repurchased 3.4 million of its outstanding shares in the first quarter to cover dilution from the exercise of stock options. In March, the board of directors increased the company's quarterly dividend 8 cents to $1.10 per share, which was the company's 23rd consecutive annual dividend increase.
Backlog
Total backlog at the end of first-quarter 2020 was $85.7 billion, up 23.9% year-over-year. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $38.1 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $123.9 billion, up 20.1% year-over-year.
Orders
Significant awards in the quarter included an IDIQ contract with a maximum potential value of $885 million to modernize the U.S. Army's training programs, $875 million for the construction of two additional U.S. Navy John Lewis-class (T-AO-205) oilers, an IDIQ contract with a maximum potential value of $505 million to provide supercomputing resources to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Weather and Climate Operational Supercomputing System (WCOSS), $300 million from the Army to upgrade Abrams tanks to the M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3 (SEPv3) configuration and $225 million for parts and support for Stryker armored fighting vehicles.
EXHIBIT A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Three Months Ended
Variance
March 29, 2020
March 31, 2019
$
%
Revenue
$
8,749
$
9,261
$
(512)
(5.5)
%
Operating costs and expenses
(7,808)
(8,247)
439
Operating earnings
941
1,014
(73)
(7.2)
%
Interest, net
(107)
(117)
10
Other, net
14
18
(4)
Earnings before income tax
848
915
(67)
(7.3)
%
Provision for income tax, net
(142)
(170)
28
Net earnings
$
706
$
745
$
(39)
(5.2)
%
Earnings per share—basic
$
2.45
$
2.59
$
(0.14)
(5.4)
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
288.6
287.9
Earnings per share—diluted
$
2.43
$
2.56
$
(0.13)
(5.1)
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
289.9
290.9
EXHIBIT B
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Three Months Ended
Variance
March 29, 2020
March 31, 2019
$
%
Revenue:
Aerospace
$
1,691
$
2,240
$
(549)
(24.5)
%
Combat Systems
1,708
1,636
72
4.4
%
Information Technology
1,988
2,169
(181)
(8.3)
%
Mission Systems
1,116
1,158
(42)
(3.6)
%
Marine Systems
2,246
2,058
188
9.1
%
Total
$
8,749
$
9,261
$
(512)
(5.5)
%
Operating earnings:
Aerospace
$
240
$
328
$
(88)
(26.8)
%
Combat Systems
223
206
17
8.3
%
Information Technology
150
156
(6)
(3.8)
%
Mission Systems
148
148
—
—
%
Marine Systems
184
180
4
2.2
%
Corporate
(4)
(4)
—
—
%
Total
$
941
$
1,014
$
(73)
(7.2)
%
Operating margin:
Aerospace
14.2
%
14.6
%
Combat Systems
13.1
%
12.6
%
Information Technology
7.5
%
7.2
%
Mission Systems
13.3
%
12.8
%
Marine Systems
8.2
%
8.7
%
Total
10.8
%
10.9
%
EXHIBIT C
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
(Unaudited)
March 29, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
5,330
$
902
Accounts receivable
3,547
3,544
Unbilled receivables
7,938
7,857
Inventories
6,852
6,306
Other current assets
1,074
1,171
Total current assets
24,741
19,780
Noncurrent assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,537
4,475
Intangible assets, net
2,259
2,315
Goodwill
19,653
19,677
Other assets
2,520
2,594
Total noncurrent assets
28,969
29,061
Total assets
$
53,710
$
48,841
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
5,047
$
2,920
Accounts payable
2,788
3,162
Customer advances and deposits
6,825
7,148
Other current liabilities
3,780
3,571
Total current liabilities
18,440
16,801
Noncurrent liabilities:
Long-term debt
12,951
9,010
Other liabilities
9,119
9,453
Total noncurrent liabilities
22,070
18,463
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
482
482
Surplus
3,015
3,039
Retained earnings
31,983
31,633
Treasury stock
(17,809)
(17,358)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,471)
(4,219)
Total shareholders' equity
13,200
13,577
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
53,710
$
48,841
EXHIBIT D
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Three Months Ended
March 29, 2020
March 31, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:
Net earnings
$
706
$
745
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
122
114
Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets
90
91
Equity-based compensation expense
30
40
Deferred income tax benefit
(28)
(10)
(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(33)
49
Unbilled receivables
(78)
(873)
Inventories
(546)
(210)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts payable
(375)
(167)
Customer advances and deposits
(373)
(623)
Other, net
(181)
49
Net cash used by operating activities
(666)
(795)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(185)
(181)
Other, net
8
(6)
Net cash used by investing activities
(177)
(187)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from fixed-rate notes
3,960
—
Proceeds from commercial paper, net
2,271
1,010
Purchases of common stock
(449)
(133)
Dividends paid
(295)
(268)
Other, net
(202)
88
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,285
697
Net cash used by discontinued operations
(14)
(5)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents
4,428
(290)
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
902
963
Cash and equivalents at end of period
$
5,330
$
673
EXHIBIT E
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Other Financial Information:
March 29, 2020
December 31, 2019
Debt-to-equity (a)
136.3
%
87.9
%
Debt-to-capital (b)
57.7
%
46.8
%
Book value per share (c)
$
46.01
$
46.88
Shares outstanding
286,864,540
289,610,336
First Quarter
2020
2019
Income tax payments, net
$
43
$
37
Company-sponsored research and development (d)
$
78
$
122
Return on sales (e)
8.1
%
8.0
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
First Quarter
2020
2019
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:
Net earnings
$
706
$
745
Interest, net
107
117
Provision for income tax, net
142
170
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
122
114
Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets
90
91
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (f)
$
1,167
$
1,237
Free cash flow from operations:
Net cash used by operating activities
$
(666)
$
(795)
Capital expenditures
(185)
(181)
Free cash flow from operations (g)
$
(851)
$
(976)
(a)
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.
(b)
Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total equity as of the end of the period.
(c)
Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.
(d)
Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.
(e)
Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.
(f)
We believe earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a useful measure for investors because it provides another measure of our profitability and our ability to service our debt. We calculate EBITDA by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to net earnings. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA is net earnings.
(g)
We believe free cash flow from operations is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying maturing debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow from operations to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to free cash flow from operations is net cash provided (used) by operating activities.
EXHIBIT F
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Funded
Unfunded
Total
Estimated
Potential
Contract Value*
Total
First Quarter 2020:
Aerospace
$
12,998
$
274
$
13,272
$
2,837
$
16,109
Combat Systems
14,373
244
14,617
4,253
18,870
Information Technology
5,375
4,127
9,502
18,638
28,140
Mission Systems
4,947
229
5,176
7,957
13,133
Marine Systems
26,112
17,053
43,165
4,460
47,625
Total
$
63,805
$
21,927
$
85,732
$
38,145
$
123,877
Fourth Quarter 2019:
Aerospace
$
13,168
$
181
$
13,349
$
2,989
$
16,338
Combat Systems
14,474
439
14,913
4,322
19,235
Information Technology
4,839
4,294
9,133
19,003
28,136
Mission Systems
5,037
326
5,363
7,482
12,845
Marine Systems
20,012
24,175
44,187
5,453
49,640
Total
$
57,530
$
29,415
$
86,945
$
39,249
$
126,194
First Quarter 2019:
Aerospace
$
11,924
$
244
$
12,168
$
2,080
$
14,248
Combat Systems
15,475
515
15,990
4,185
20,175
Information Technology
4,770
3,584
8,354
16,666
25,020
Mission Systems
5,081
234
5,315
7,186
12,501
Marine Systems
19,935
7,446
27,381
3,831
31,212
Total
$
57,185
$
12,023
$
69,208
$
33,948
$
103,156
*
The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.
EXHIBIT F-1
EXHIBIT G
We received the following significant contract awards during the first quarter of 2020:
Combat Systems:
- $300 from the U.S. Army to upgrade Abrams tanks to the M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3 (SEPv3) configuration.
- $225 from the Army to provide spare parts and inventory management services for the Stryker wheeled combat-vehicle program.
- $145 from the Army to provide systems technical support for Abrams main battle tanks.
- $135 to produce Eagle wheeled combat vehicles for Germany.
- $90 from the Army for various munitions and ordnance.
Information Technology:
- $240 to provide supercomputing resources through the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Weather and Climate Operational Supercomputing System (WCOSS) contract. The contract has a maximum potential value of $505.
- $80 to provide sustainment support, maintenance and logistics for the Army. The contract has a maximum potential value of $455.
- An IDIQ contract to provide development, program management and support services for enterprise-wide application development functions for a federal agency. The contract has a maximum potential value of $250.
- $150 for several key contracts to provide intelligence services to classified customers.
- A contract to provide IT infrastructure and engineering support for the U.S. Navy. The contract has a maximum potential value of $125.
Mission Systems:
- An IDIQ contract to modernize the Army's training programs. The contract has a maximum potential value of $885.
- $65 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.
- $45 to support the engineering and manufacturing efforts on the Navy's Air and Missile Defense Radar program.
- $40 from the Navy to provide nuclear weapons security maintenance and sustainment services.
- $40 from the Army to provide continued software support and engineering for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WIN-T) Increment 2 program.
Marine Systems:
- $875 for the construction of two additional Navy John Lewis-class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oilers.
- $70 from the Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser and Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer programs.
- $60 from the Navy to produce a large vertical array fixture for Navy submarine acoustic detection efforts.
- $40 from the Navy to provide maintenance for submarines at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Connecticut.
- $40 from the Navy for on-board repair parts for two Virginia-class submarines under Block IV of the program.
EXHIBIT H
AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)
First Quarter
2020
2019
Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):
Large-cabin aircraft
20
27
Mid-cabin aircraft
3
7
Total
23
34
Aerospace Book-to-Bill:
Orders*
$
1,856
$
3,131
Revenue (excluding pre-owned aircraft sales)
1,691
2,198
Book-to-Bill Ratio
1.10x
1.42x
*
Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.