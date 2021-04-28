RESTON, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported first-quarter 2021 net earnings of $708 million on revenue of $9.4 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.48.

Revenue grew year-over-year by 7.3% company-wide, with growth in all four segments and growth exceeding 10% in the Aerospace and Marine Systems segments. Company-wide operating margin for the quarter was 10%. Orders remained strong, with backlog up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter to a record $89.6 billion.

"Continued recovery from the pandemic coupled with our focus on operating performance yielded a strong quarter, with year-over-year earnings growth driven by increased revenue across all of our four business segments," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our improved cash outlook enabled us to continue investing in future growth while returning capital to shareholders."

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $3 million, compared with a use of cash of $666 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was a net outflow of $131 million. During the quarter, the company invested $134 million in capital expenditures, paid $315 million in dividends, and repurchased $744 million in shares at an average price of $161.38 per share, ending the quarter with $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Backlog

Total backlog at the end of first-quarter 2021 was $89.6 billion, up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $41.8 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $131.4 billion at the end of the quarter.

Order activity was strong across the company, with a total book-to-bill ratio (orders divided by revenue) of 1-to-1 for the quarter. Orders rose faster than revenue in the Aerospace and Technologies segments, with book-to-bill ratios for the quarter of 1.3-to-1 and 1.1-to1, respectively.

Significant awards in the quarter included a contract with a maximum potential value of $12.6 billion among multiple awardees to provide information technology (IT) and technical support services to intelligence agencies under the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (SITE) III program; $1.9 billion from the U.S. Navy for the construction of a 10th Block V Virginia-class submarine; a contract with a maximum potential value of $805 million among multiple awardees to provide ship modernization services to the Navy; $295 million from the U.S. Army for various munitions and ordnance; $225 million from the Army for inventory management and support services for its Stryker vehicle fleet; $200 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide Coronavirus (COVID-19)-related contact-center operations and support services; $190 million in contracts from the Army for technical support and upgrades for Abrams main battle tanks; and $175 million from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

Certain statements made in this press release, including any statements as to future results of operations and financial projections, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its first-quarter 2021 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the end of the call and end on May 5, 2021. To hear a recording of the conference call by telephone, please call 877-344-7529 (international: 412-317-0088); passcode 10153889. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

 

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Three Months Ended



Variance



April 4, 2021



March 29, 2020



$



%

Revenue

$

9,389





$

8,749





$

640





7.3

%

Operating costs and expenses

(8,451)





(7,815)





(636)







Operating earnings

938





934





4





0.4

%

Other, net

30





21





9







Interest, net

(123)





(107)





(16)







Earnings before income tax

845





848





(3)





(0.4)

%

Provision for income tax, net

(137)





(142)





5







Net earnings

$

708





$

706





$

2





0.3

%

Earnings per share—basic

$

2.49





$

2.45





$

0.04





1.6

%

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

284.1





288.6











Earnings per share—diluted

$

2.48





$

2.43





$

0.05





2.1

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

285.2





289.9











 

EXHIBIT B

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Three Months Ended



Variance



April 4, 2021



March 29, 2020



$



%

Revenue:















Aerospace

$

1,887





$

1,691





$

196





11.6

%

Marine Systems

2,483





2,246





237





10.6

%

Combat Systems

1,820





1,708





112





6.6

%

Technologies

3,199





3,104





95





3.1

%

Total

$

9,389





$

8,749





$

640





7.3

%

Operating earnings:















Aerospace

$

220





$

240





$

(20)





(8.3)

%

Marine Systems

200





184





16





8.7

%

Combat Systems

244





223





21





9.4

%

Technologies

306





298





8





2.7

%

Corporate

(32)





(11)





(21)





(190.9)

%

Total

$

938





$

934





$

4





0.4

%

Operating margin:















Aerospace

11.7

%



14.2

%









Marine Systems

8.1

%



8.2

%









Combat Systems

13.4

%



13.1

%









Technologies

9.6

%



9.6

%









Total

10.0

%



10.7

%









 

EXHIBIT C

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





(Unaudited)







April 4, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and equivalents

$

1,811





$

2,824



Accounts receivable

3,191





3,161



Unbilled receivables

7,987





8,024



Inventories

5,688





5,745



Other current assets

1,731





1,789



Total current assets

20,408





21,543



Noncurrent assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

5,090





5,100



Intangible assets, net

2,043





2,117



Goodwill

19,972





20,053



Other assets

2,450





2,495



Total noncurrent assets

29,555





29,765



Total assets

$

49,963





$

51,308



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$

3,186





$

3,003



Accounts payable

2,736





2,952



Customer advances and deposits

5,694





6,276



Other current liabilities

3,537





3,733



Total current liabilities

15,153





15,964



Noncurrent liabilities:







Long-term debt

9,995





9,995



Other liabilities

9,475





9,688



Total noncurrent liabilities

19,470





19,683



Shareholders' equity:







Common stock

482





482



Surplus

3,152





3,124



Retained earnings

33,869





33,498



Treasury stock

(18,585)





(17,893)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,578)





(3,550)



Total shareholders' equity

15,340





15,661



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

49,963





$

51,308



 

EXHIBIT D

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Three Months Ended



April 4, 2021



March 29, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:







Net earnings

$

708





$

706



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

136





122



Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

79





90



Equity-based compensation expense

40





30



Deferred income tax benefit

(19)





(28)



(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(30)





(33)



Unbilled receivables

52





(78)



Inventories

57





(546)



Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts payable

(216)





(375)



Customer advances and deposits

(544)





(373)



Other, net

(260)





(181)



Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

3





(666)



Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(134)





(185)



Other, net

3





8



Net cash used by investing activities

(131)





(177)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Purchases of common stock

(759)





(449)



Dividends paid

(315)





(295)



Proceeds from fixed-rate notes





3,960



Proceeds from commercial paper, net





2,271



Other, net

201





(202)



Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(873)





5,285



Net cash used by discontinued operations

(12)





(14)



Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents

(1,013)





4,428



Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

2,824





902



Cash and equivalents at end of period

$

1,811





$

5,330



 

EXHIBIT E

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Other Financial Information:

























April 4, 2021



December 31, 2020

Debt-to-equity (a)









85.9

%



83.0

%

Debt-to-capital (b)









46.2

%



45.4

%

Book value per share (c)









$

54.28





$

54.67



Shares outstanding









282,597,786





286,477,836

























First Quarter











2021



2020

Income tax payments, net









$

33





$

43



Company-sponsored research and development (d)



$

90





$

78



Return on sales (e)









7.5

%



8.1

%

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

























First Quarter











2021



2020

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:









Net earnings









$

708





$

706



Interest, net









123





107



Provision for income tax, net



137





142



Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



136





122



Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets



79





90



  Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (f)



$

1,183





$

1,167



















Free cash flow from operations:















Net cash provided (used) by operating activities



$

3





$

(666)



Capital expenditures









(134)





(185)



Free cash flow from operations (g)









$

(131)





$

(851)







(a)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.





(b)

Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total equity as of the end of the period.





(c)

Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.





(d)

Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.





(e)

Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.





(f)

We believe earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a useful measure for investors because it provides another measure of our profitability and our ability to service our debt. We calculate EBITDA by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to net earnings. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA is net earnings.





(g)

We believe free cash flow from operations is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying maturing debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow from operations to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to free cash flow from operations is net cash provided (used) by operating activities.

 

EXHIBIT F

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Funded



Unfunded



Total

Backlog



Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*



Total

Estimated

Contract Value

First Quarter 2021:





















Aerospace



$

11,545





$

384





$

11,929





$

2,312





$

14,241



Marine Systems



27,676





22,075





49,751





2,815





52,566



Combat Systems



14,085





143





14,228





9,120





23,348



Technologies



10,003





3,670





13,673





27,530





41,203



Total



$

63,309





$

26,272





$

89,581





$

41,777





$

131,358



Fourth Quarter 2020:





















Aerospace



$

11,308





$

318





$

11,626





$

2,800





$

14,426



Marine Systems



23,646





26,336





49,982





4,876





54,858



Combat Systems



14,341





226





14,567





9,774





24,341



Technologies



9,488





3,826





13,314





27,727





41,041



Total



$

58,783





$

30,706





$

89,489





$

45,177





$

134,666



First Quarter 2020:





















Aerospace



$

12,998





$

274





$

13,272





$

2,837





$

16,109



Marine Systems



26,112





17,053





43,165





4,460





47,625



Combat Systems



14,373





244





14,617





4,253





18,870



Technologies



10,322





4,356





14,678





26,595





41,273



Total



$

63,805





$

21,927





$

85,732





$

38,145





$

123,877







*

The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

 

EXHIBIT F-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497917/Exhibit_F_1.jpg

 

EXHIBIT F-2

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497918/EXHIBIT_F_2_Aerospace.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497920/EXHIBIT_F_2_Marine_Systems.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497923/EXHIBIT_F_2_Combat_Systems.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497925/EXHIBIT_F_2_Technologies.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497926/EXHIBIT_F_2_Segment_Key.jpg

 

EXHIBIT G

FIRST QUARTER 2021 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

 

We received the following significant contract awards during the first quarter of 2021:

Marine Systems:

  • $1.9 billion from the U.S. Navy for the construction of a tenth submarine in Block V of the Virginia-class submarine program.
  • $75 from the Navy for Advanced Nuclear Plant Studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program.
  • $30 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Princeton, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser.

Combat Systems:

  • $295 from the U.S. Army for various munitions and ordnance.
  • $225 from the Army for inventory management and support services for the Stryker fleet.
  • $120 from the Army to provide systems technical support for Abrams main battle tanks.
  • $110 to produce M3 amphibious bridging vehicles for an international customer.
  • $70 from the Army to upgrade Abrams tanks to the M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3 (SEPv3) configuration.

Technologies:

  • A contract to provide information technology (IT) and technical support services to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) under the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (SITE) III program. The program has a maximum potential value of $12.6 billion among multiple awardees.
  • An IDIQ contract to provide ship, carrier, submarine and service craft modernization for the Navy. The program has a maximum potential value of $805 among multiple awardees.
  • $45 from the U.S. Coast Guard to provide sustainment support for the Rescue 21 program. The contract has a maximum potential value of $235.
  • $200 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide Coronavirus (COVID-19)-related contact-center operations and support services.
  • $175 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.
  • $135 to provide enterprise IT, communications and mission command support services to U.S. Army Europe.
  • $130 to provide turnkey training and simulation services for the Army's Aviation Center of Excellence in Fort Rucker, Alabama.
  • $120 from the U.S. Air Force for the Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System (BICES) program to provide intelligence information sharing capabilities for the Department of Defense (DoD).
  • A contract to provide software development and IT support services to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The contract has a maximum potential value of $95.
  • $70 from the Army for the production of Prophet enhanced ground-based signals intelligence and electronic warfare systems.

 

EXHIBIT H

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)











First Quarter













2021



2020

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):

















Large-cabin aircraft











25





20



Mid-cabin aircraft











3





3



Total











28





23





















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:

















Orders*











$

2,457





$

1,856



Revenue











1,887





1,691



Book-to-Bill Ratio











1.30x





1.10x







*

Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

 

 

