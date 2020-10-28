RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2020 net earnings of $834 million on revenue of $9.4 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.90. Revenue was up 1.8% over the previous quarter, while net earnings and diluted EPS grew 33%.
"As we manage through this challenging time, we remain focused on the basics of operating performance, especially cash conversion and the early and aggressive management of costs, as evidenced this quarter by our strong operating margin and return on sales," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Moreover, we continue to reduce debt and invest in the company for future growth."
Margin
Company-wide operating margin for the quarter was 11.5%, a 240 basis-point increase from the previous quarter, with a notable increase of 620 basis points in the Aerospace segment's margin. Return on sales was 8.8%, a 210 basis-point increase over the previous quarter.
Cash
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.1 billion, or 134% of net earnings. Free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was $903 million, a 108% conversion of net earnings.
Capital Deployment
In the third quarter, the company reduced its net debt by $388 million to $11.9 billion, a decrease of 3.2% from the previous quarter. Capital expenditures were $216 million, or 2.3% of revenue.
Backlog
General Dynamics' total backlog at the end of third-quarter 2020 was $81.5 billion, up 21% from the year-ago quarter. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $50.4 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $131.9 billion at the end of the quarter.
Significant awards in the quarter included $870 million to deliver 8x8 combat vehicles and provide maintenance and life cycle support to the Spanish Ministry of Defense; a contract with a maximum potential value of $760 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for enterprise information technology and cybersecurity services and solutions; a contract with a maximum potential value of $365 million to provide command, control and communications capabilities for the DoD; an IDIQ contract with a maximum potential value of $250 million from the U.S. Army to produce Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) vehicles; $240 million from the U.S. Navy for ship maintenance and repair services; a contract with a maximum potential value of $240 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for cloud services and software tools; $155 million from the Navy for Advanced Nuclear Plant Studies (ANPS) in support of various submarine programs; $145 million for several key Information Technology contracts to provide intelligence services to classified customers; and $140 million for several key Mission Systems contracts for classified customers.
EXHIBIT A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Three Months Ended
Variance
September 27, 2020
September 29, 2019
$
%
Revenue
$
9,431
$
9,761
$
(330)
(3.4)
%
Operating costs and expenses
(8,347)
(8,545)
198
Operating earnings
1,084
1,216
(132)
(10.9)
%
Other, net
12
(12)
24
Interest, net
(118)
(114)
(4)
Earnings before income tax
978
1,090
(112)
(10.3)
%
Provision for income tax, net
(144)
(177)
33
Net earnings
$
834
$
913
$
(79)
(8.7)
%
Earnings per share—basic
$
2.91
$
3.17
$
(0.26)
(8.2)
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
286.5
288.4
Earnings per share—diluted
$
2.90
$
3.14
$
(0.24)
(7.6)
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
287.2
290.9
EXHIBIT B
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Nine Months Ended
Variance
September 27, 2020
September 29, 2019
$
%
Revenue
$
27,444
$
28,577
$
(1,133)
(4.0)
%
Operating costs and expenses
(24,578)
(25,257)
679
Operating earnings
2,866
3,320
(454)
(13.7)
%
Other, net
44
18
26
Interest, net
(357)
(350)
(7)
Earnings before income tax
2,553
2,988
(435)
(14.6)
%
Provision for income tax, net
(388)
(524)
136
Net earnings
$
2,165
$
2,464
$
(299)
(12.1)
%
Earnings per share—basic
$
7.54
$
8.55
$
(1.01)
(11.8)
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
287.1
288.1
Earnings per share—diluted
$
7.52
$
8.47
$
(0.95)
(11.2)
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
288.1
290.8
EXHIBIT C
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Three Months Ended
Variance
September 27, 2020
September 29, 2019
$
%
Revenue:
Aerospace
$
1,975
$
2,495
$
(520)
(20.8)
%
Combat Systems
1,801
1,740
61
3.5
%
Information Technology
2,029
2,071
(42)
(2.0)
%
Mission Systems
1,221
1,220
1
0.1
%
Marine Systems
2,405
2,235
170
7.6
%
Total
$
9,431
$
9,761
$
(330)
(3.4)
%
Operating earnings:
Aerospace
$
283
$
393
$
(110)
(28.0)
%
Combat Systems
270
264
6
2.3
%
Information Technology
146
146
—
—
%
Mission Systems
168
185
(17)
(9.2)
%
Marine Systems
223
209
14
6.7
%
Corporate
(6)
19
(25)
(131.6)
%
Total
$
1,084
$
1,216
$
(132)
(10.9)
%
Operating margin:
Aerospace
14.3
%
15.8
%
Combat Systems
15.0
%
15.2
%
Information Technology
7.2
%
7.0
%
Mission Systems
13.8
%
15.2
%
Marine Systems
9.3
%
9.4
%
Total
11.5
%
12.5
%
EXHIBIT D
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Nine Months Ended
Variance
September 27, 2020
September 29, 2019
$
%
Revenue:
Aerospace
$
5,640
$
6,871
$
(1,231)
(17.9)
%
Combat Systems
5,263
5,035
228
4.5
%
Information Technology
5,901
6,398
(497)
(7.8)
%
Mission Systems
3,518
3,655
(137)
(3.7)
%
Marine Systems
7,122
6,618
504
7.6
%
Total
$
27,444
$
28,577
$
(1,133)
(4.0)
%
Operating earnings:
Aerospace
$
682
$
1,052
$
(370)
(35.2)
%
Combat Systems
732
712
20
2.8
%
Information Technology
379
456
(77)
(16.9)
%
Mission Systems
480
495
(15)
(3.0)
%
Marine Systems
607
586
21
3.6
%
Corporate
(14)
19
(33)
(173.7)
%
Total
$
2,866
$
3,320
$
(454)
(13.7)
%
Operating margin:
Aerospace
12.1
%
15.3
%
Combat Systems
13.9
%
14.1
%
Information Technology
6.4
%
7.1
%
Mission Systems
13.6
%
13.5
%
Marine Systems
8.5
%
8.9
%
Total
10.4
%
11.6
%
EXHIBIT E
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
(Unaudited)
September 27, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
1,469
$
902
Accounts receivable
3,863
3,544
Unbilled receivables
8,143
7,857
Inventories
6,402
6,306
Other current assets
988
1,171
Total current assets
20,865
19,780
Noncurrent assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,863
4,475
Intangible assets, net
2,162
2,315
Goodwill
19,889
19,677
Other assets
2,479
2,594
Total noncurrent assets
29,393
29,061
Total assets
$
50,258
$
48,841
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
3,394
$
2,920
Accounts payable
2,613
3,162
Customer advances and deposits
6,086
7,148
Other current liabilities
4,027
3,571
Total current liabilities
16,120
16,801
Noncurrent liabilities:
Long-term debt
9,978
9,010
Other liabilities
9,444
9,453
Total noncurrent liabilities
19,422
18,463
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
482
482
Surplus
3,082
3,039
Retained earnings
32,812
31,633
Treasury stock
(17,805)
(17,358)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,855)
(4,219)
Total shareholders' equity
14,716
13,577
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
50,258
$
48,841
EXHIBIT F
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Nine Months Ended
September 27, 2020
September 29, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:
Net earnings
$
2,165
$
2,464
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
376
352
Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets
267
273
Equity-based compensation expense
91
103
Deferred income tax benefit
(112)
(72)
(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(336)
253
Unbilled receivables
(239)
(1,603)
Inventories
(134)
(646)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts payable
(558)
(164)
Customer advances and deposits
(906)
(565)
Other current liabilities
360
191
Other, net
322
1
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,296
587
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(622)
(606)
Other, net
33
2
Net cash used by investing activities
(589)
(604)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from fixed-rate notes
3,960
—
Repayment of fixed-rate notes
(2,000)
—
Dividends paid
(925)
(858)
Purchases of common stock
(501)
(231)
Repayment of floating-rate notes
(500)
—
Proceeds from commercial paper, gross (maturities greater than 3 months)
420
—
Repayment of commercial paper, gross (maturities greater than 3 months)
(420)
—
Proceeds from commercial paper, net
—
947
Other, net
(134)
207
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
(100)
65
Net cash used by discontinued operations
(40)
(37)
Net increase in cash and equivalents
567
11
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
902
963
Cash and equivalents at end of period
$
1,469
$
974
EXHIBIT G
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Other Financial Information:
September 27, 2020
December 31, 2019
Debt-to-equity (a)
90.9
%
87.9
%
Debt-to-capital (b)
47.6
%
46.8
%
Book value per share (c)
$
51.28
$
46.88
Shares outstanding
286,972,150
289,610,336
Third Quarter
Nine Months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Income tax payments, net
$
289
$
90
$
345
$
487
Company-sponsored research and
$
97
$
110
$
291
$
352
Return on sales (e)
8.8
%
9.4
%
7.9
%
8.6
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Third Quarter
Nine Months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Earnings before interest, taxes,
Net earnings
$
834
$
913
$
2,165
$
2,464
Interest, net
118
114
357
350
Provision for income tax, net
144
177
388
524
Depreciation of property, plant and
122
120
376
352
Amortization of intangible and finance
90
90
267
273
Earnings before interest, taxes,
$
1,308
$
1,414
$
3,553
$
3,963
Free cash flow from operations:
Net cash provided by operating
$
1,119
$
1,091
$
1,296
$
587
Capital expenditures
(216)
(244)
(622)
(606)
Free cash flow from operations (g)
$
903
$
847
$
674
$
(19)
(a)
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.
(b)
Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total equity as of the end of the period.
(c)
Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.
(d)
Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.
(e)
Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.
(f)
We believe earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a useful measure for investors because it provides another measure of our profitability and our ability to service our debt. We calculate EBITDA by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to net earnings. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA is net earnings.
(g)
We believe free cash flow from operations is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying maturing debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow from operations to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to free cash flow from operations is net cash provided by operating activities.
EXHIBIT H
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Funded
Unfunded
Total
Estimated
Potential
Contract Value*
Total
Third Quarter 2020:
Aerospace
$
11,640
$
324
$
11,964
$
2,888
$
14,852
Combat Systems
14,511
200
14,711
6,593
21,304
Information Technology
5,558
3,411
8,969
18,925
27,894
Mission Systems
4,554
240
4,794
7,317
12,111
Marine Systems
23,958
17,124
41,082
14,666
55,748
Total
$
60,221
$
21,299
$
81,520
$
50,389
$
131,909
Second Quarter 2020:
Aerospace
$
11,874
$
239
$
12,113
$
2,834
$
14,947
Combat Systems
13,863
242
14,105
6,399
20,504
Information Technology
5,464
3,463
8,927
18,392
27,319
Mission Systems
4,856
185
5,041
7,510
12,551
Marine Systems
25,118
17,365
42,483
14,441
56,924
Total
$
61,175
$
21,494
$
82,669
$
49,576
$
132,245
Third Quarter 2019:
Aerospace
$
11,195
$
188
$
11,383
$
2,065
$
13,448
Combat Systems
15,069
449
15,518
4,255
19,773
Information Technology
4,782
4,381
9,163
18,063
27,226
Mission Systems
5,152
307
5,459
6,764
12,223
Marine Systems
17,801
8,072
25,873
4,497
30,370
Total
$
53,999
$
13,397
$
67,396
$
35,644
$
103,040
*
The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.
EXHIBIT H-1
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
EXHIBIT H-2
BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
EXHIBIT I
THIRD QUARTER 2020 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
We received the following significant contract awards during the third quarter of 2020:
Combat Systems:
- $870 to deliver 8x8 wheeled combat vehicles, maintenance and life cycle support to the Spanish Ministry of Defense.
- An IDIQ contract to produce Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) vehicles for the U.S. Army. The contract has a maximum potential value of $250.
- $125 from the Army for various munitions and ordnance.
- $55 from the U.S. Navy to produce gun systems for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
- $35 from the Army for the production of Improved Fire Control Electronics Units (IFCEUs) and Improved Commanders Display Units (ICDUs) for the Abrams tank program.
Information Technology:
- $65 to provide enterprise information technology and cybersecurity services and solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The contract has a maximum potential value of $760.
- $70 to provide command, control and communications capabilities for the DoD. The contract has a maximum potential value of $365.
- $50 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide cloud services and software tools. The contract has a maximum potential value of $240.
- $145 for several key contracts to provide intelligence services to classified customers.
- $110 to provide design, development, testing, installation, maintenance, logistics support and modernization services for Navy airborne and shipboard platforms.
- $95 to provide logistics, sustainment and maintenance support services for the Army.
- $50 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Veterans Intake, Conversion and Communications Services (VICCS) program to modernize benefits claims processing.
Mission Systems:
- $140 for several key contracts for classified customers.
- $95 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 program.
- $35 from the Army to provide continued software support and engineering for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WIN-T) Increment 2 program.
Marine Systems:
- $240 from the Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship programs.
- $155 from the Navy for Advanced Nuclear Plant Studies (ANPS) in support of various submarine programs.
- $115 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class attack submarine.
- $35 from the Navy for the Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) auxiliary support ship program.
EXHIBIT J
AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)
Third Quarter
Nine Months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):
Large-cabin aircraft
25
29
71
79
Mid-cabin aircraft
7
9
16
24
Total
32
38
87
103
Aerospace Book-to-Bill:
Orders*
$
1,816
$
1,693
$
4,744
$
7,022
Revenue (excluding pre-owned aircraft sales)
1,975
2,404
5,640
6,735
Book-to-Bill Ratio
0.92x
0.70x
0.84x
1.04x
*
Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.