NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND CHESTER COUNTIES... At 340 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Quakertown to Phoenixville to near Cochranville, moving east at 35 mph. The most dangerous part of the storm was near Chester Springs. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. Trees were reported downed in West Caln Township. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include... West Chester, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Coatesville, Quakertown, Perkasie, Downingtown, Souderton, Bedminster, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Oxford, Royersford, Parkesburg, Trappe, Hatfield and East Greenville. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 300 and 326. Northeast Extension between mile markers 25 and 47. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH