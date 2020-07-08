Northern California's leading fertility care provider expands network internationally, delivering world-class medicine to even more patients
SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Fertility, a premier provider of fertility care in the United States, today announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Genesis Fertility Centre in Vancouver. Genesis has been delivering among the best outcomes in Canada for the better part of the last decade.
Spring was founded in 2016 and quickly became known for its superior patient experience and exceptional IVF outcomes. With this acquisition, Spring will be able to support more patients to achieve their fertility goals when and how they desire.
The Vancouver center will continue to be led by Genesis' Medical Director, Dr. Sonya Kashyap, who is double board certified in both Canada and the United States in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. Dr. Kashyap completed her fertility fellowship at Weill Cornell Medicine then served as faculty member at the University of California San Francisco, where she worked with Spring Fertility's Co-founder and Scientific Director, Dr. Nam Tran. Dr. Kashyap's early research was recognized with an award from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research for her work in assisted reproductive technology, fertility preservation, cancer outcomes and fertility, and patient education/decision tools.
"Dr. Kashyap is one of the best clinicians in our field. She made a positive and lasting impact on our practice outcomes while we worked together at UCSF. She is also one of the most dedicated physicians that I've worked with," said Dr. Nam Tran of Spring Fertility. "She and the rest of the team at Genesis have built a reputation for achieving successful outcomes even after patients have experienced failed attempts elsewhere."
Genesis is the first and only fertility center in Canada to have completed an independent verification of clinical IVF outcomes and is known to be a premier center to treat difficult cases throughout the country.
"It's incredible to see what the team at Spring Fertility has built. They've leveraged new technology to quickly innovate within the lab and prioritize patient experience in the clinic," explains Dr. Kashyap. "We admire the transparency and successful introduction of new technology that Spring is pioneering to improve outcomes. We share the same vision and commitment to improving opportunities for our patients by investing in clinical and technological systems to create a differentiated and superior experience for our patients, employees, and physicians."
"Spring Fertility is committed to partnering with only the top providers in a community who share our commitment to putting patient needs first and delivering the best clinical outcomes possible," explains Dr. Peter Klatsky, co-founder of Spring Fertility. "The opportunity to expand Spring's operations with Genesis in Vancouver met both of those criteria, and we see immediate opportunities through sharing processes and technology that will further benefit our patients in both outcomes and experience."
As a Spring Fertility center, Genesis will remain committed to delivering the best possible results for patients and will see an immediate positive impact from leveraging technologies in back office and administrative functions which will enable the team to continue to prioritize patient care. In the longer term, the partnership will also enable Genesis to invest even further in unique technologies and processes in the IVF lab. The shared goal is for Genesis to deliver the best IVF and Egg Freezing outcomes in Canada.
Spring continues to advance its mission of partnering with patients to help them achieve their goals and looks forward to providing the same high caliber, individualized care that has become synonymous with Spring in the Bay Area to even more patients, in Vancouver and beyond.
About Spring Fertility:
Spring Fertility was founded by leading physicians with the goal of redefining the reproductive and fertility patient experience to improve comfort, communication and care while advancing scientific excellence. It quickly became the premier fertility platform in Northern California, and one of the country's fastest growing. The Company was founded in 2016 by Peter Klatsky, MD, MPH and Nam Tran, MD, PhD and provides a broad range of fertility treatments including IVF and egg freezing. Spring's state-of-the-art fertility lab is located in San Francisco and the company operates patient centers in Oakland and Redwood City.
