FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today reported sales of 969 units in March 2020, a 33.2 percent decrease compared with the prior year. For the first quarter of 2020, Genesis Motor America sold 3,955 units, a 5.9 percent decrease for the calendar year thus far.
March 2020 Sales:
MAR 2020
MAR 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
% CHANGE
Genesis Total
969
1,450
3,955
4,202
-5.9%
G70
517
816
2,074
2,231
-7%
G80
284
475
1,197
1,481
-19.2%
G90
168
159
684
490
39.6%
"The first quarter of 2020 has been both a thrill and a challenge for a number of reasons," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "If you were to ask me a month ago, my words would be full of broad vision, moving toward our promising future. However, today, as our entire industry suffers, from factory workers to those who run the dealerships and our service departments, we re-focus on comfort, humanity and leadership. We take this challenge on, as we can. We are one family. And, like any other family, we are in this together."
Del Rosso continued, "earlier this year we revealed of our first-ever SUV – the GV80, we led the industry in the JD Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study, our Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection efforts to give our customers some peace of mind, and most recently, the global digital reveal of our all-new 2021 Genesis G80 luxury sedan. The Genesis team is determined to get through these devastating times, and look forward to returning to some semblance of normalcy and launch our two stellar new products; the all-new G80 luxury sedan and our first-ever SUV – the GV80."
Genesis Motor America
Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care
- Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services
- Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)
- Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.
Within recent months, Genesis has won #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 19 major awards and accolades.
