SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Virtual Xperience presented by Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions. The live digital event on May 20 and 21, features real experiences from AvMed, Homesite Insurance, Principal, SITA, TechStyle Fashion Group and Western Governors University. Attendees will learn how the cloud is helping these organizations manage today's unprecedented challenges. In addition, a leading industry analyst and an executive from Google Cloud are also featured.
What: Virtual Xperience: Around the world in a day
With the cloud, organizations are delivering mission-critical support at a time when customers need it the most. Learn from technology and customer experience thought leaders about how organizations are adjusting to the new normal, ensuring business continuity and planning for the future. Attendees including CIOs, CTOs, IT professionals, system engineers, IT architects, software developers and programmers will:
- Learn new strategies to overcome business uncertainty by using the cloud and artificial intelligence (AI);
- Uncover the steps needed to migrate a contact center to the cloud; and
- Discover how to leverage cloud-delivered innovations to provide more personalized customer experiences.
Speakers:
- Tony Alonzo, Customer Engagement Solutions leader, Homesite Insurance
- Aarde Cosseboom, senior director of GMS Technology, Analytics and Product, TechStyle Fashion Group
- Adam Davis, director of Operations, Western Governors University
- Vichaig Douangpaseuth, senior manager, senior manager, Service Improvement SDN Network and Voice Practice, SITA
- Tony Graczyk, CCWFM manager, Principal
- Juan Hernandez, director, Member Engagement, AvMed
- Rajen Sheth, vice president, Google Cloud AI and Industry Solutions, Google
- Shelia McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics
In addition, speakers from Genesys include: Tony Bates, chief executive officer; Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Cloud; Barry O'Sullivan, executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Multicloud Solutions; Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer; Peter Graf, chief strategy officer; Janelle Dieken, senior vice president of Solutions and Product Marketing; Barbara Gonzales, vice president, Global Business Consulting; Juergen de Becker, vice president, Global Solutions Consulting; and Sophie Giesen, senior manager, Business Consulting.
When:
- Americas: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT / 2 p.m. BRT
- Europe, Middle East & Africa: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | 1 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. CEST
- Asia-Pacific: Thursday, May 21, 2020 | 6:30 a.m. IST / 9 a.m. SGT / 11 a.m. AEST
How: Register now for this free event and to get access to session recordings.
