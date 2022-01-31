AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Directors of Genius SIS, LLC ("Genius" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Matthew Schnittman as Chief Executive Officer of the leading provider of administrative software powering virtual education and online learning programs across the K-12, corporate, government and higher education sectors. Mr. Schnittman brings to Genius deep domain expertise in education software across both K-12 and higher education. He has led companies with solution sets ranging from student information systems to enrollment management tools to software and virtual services for online education programs. In addition to extensive product and industry vertical experience, Mr. Schnittman has also held leadership positions in a number of functional capacities.
Most recently, Mr. Schnittman was Chief Product Officer at Ruffalo Noel Levitz, a role he transitioned to upon Ruffalo Noel Levitz's acquisition of Helix Education where he was President and CEO. Prior to Helix Education, Mr. Schnittman was President and CEO of TopSchool and President of eCollege. As Genius embarks on its next phase of growth, underpinned by a significant 2021 investment from Leeds Equity Partners, Matthew Schnittman will work closely with Beny Lederman, Genius's Founder, in continuing to drive Genius's impact on and support of virtual learning programs and institutions. "Virtual education adoption has accelerated over the last two years, creating new software and workflow requirements for schools and organizations and new feature and functionality expectations for students and learners," said Beny Lederman, Genius's Founder. "We are excited to welcome Matthew as CEO to continue Genius's efforts in addressing these new and exciting market needs and further expand upon the Company's leadership position in virtual education administrative software."
"I'm thrilled to join Genius to build on its strong legacy of supporting the unique needs of online learning programs and institutions across the K-12, higher education, corporate and government markets," said Matthew Schnittman. "I look forward to partnering closely with Beny, the rest of my new colleagues at Genius and the team at Leeds Equity to drive the Company's mission of empowering learning organizations to succeed through innovative software solutions."
About Genius:
Genius is a software company offering cloud-based Student Information System (SIS) software and Training Management System (TMS) software for online learning programs and virtual classrooms. Genius's software provides user-friendly, intuitive solutions to manage registration, e-commerce, tracking and real-time reporting systems for schools, colleges, corporations and government entities who need to offer online education programs to their learners.
For additional information on Genius, see http://www.geniussis.com
