NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, today announced the successful sale of its portfolio company, Precinmac Precision Machining to an investor group consisting of Pine Island Capital Partners, LLC, Bain Capital Credit, LP and Compass Partners Capital LLC.
The Precinmac brand represents four independently-owned companies in the United States and Canada – Maine Machine Products Company, Hoppe Technologies, Trimaster Manufacturing, and HPG. The Company specializes in precision milling and turning, multi-axis machining, molding and grinding, close tolerance fabrication, and complex geometries servicing prime contractors in the aerospace, defense, semiconductor, automation, and other sectors that rely on ultra-high precision manufacturing capabilities and expertise.
During our investment in Precinmac, GenNx360, in partnership with management, generated meaningful value by driving strategic initiatives in the areas of leadership, operational and productivity efficiencies, go-to-market strategy, sales force effectiveness, pricing optimization and customer expansion. As a result, Precinmac achieved attractive growth and solidified its position as a leading supplier of mission critical precision machined components and assemblies.
Matt Guenther, the GenNx360 Managing Partner who led the transaction stated, "Our investment in Precinmac and the achievements attained exemplifies GenNx360's operational differentiators."
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. and Alantra served as financial advisors and Winston & Strawn, LLP were the legal advisors to GenNx360 Capital Partners.
About GenNx360 Capital Partners
GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. We invest in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing the required operating changes to deliver cost efficiencies, accelerate growth, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, packaging, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. www.gennx360.com
About Precinmac
Precinmac is a leading diversified manufacturer of high-tolerance precision machined components and assemblies. Precinmac has four divisions in the United States and Canada – Maine Machine Products Company, Hoppe Technologies, Trimaster Manufacturing, and HPG. www.precinmac.com/
