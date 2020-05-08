Genpact_Logo.jpg

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) today announced President and CEO "Tiger" Tyagarajan will present at the virtual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 13.  The discussion with begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes. 

A live audio webcast and replay will be accessible for 30 days in the event and presentation section of the Genpact Investor Relations website at  https://www.genpact.com/investors.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics.  Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

