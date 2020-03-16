SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial, and software industries, today announced the appointment of Bob Solomon, a leading expert in the software and payments industry, to the firm's Strategic Advisory Board (SAB).
Mr. Solomon brings more than 25 years of leadership working in the software industry with particular expertise in network-based platforms. His career experience includes serving as President of ServiceChannel, a SaaS facilities management provider, and spending 10 years at Ariba as SVP, Network and Financial Solutions, where he commercialized Ariba's fastest-growing business unit, the Ariba Network, a SaaS transactional platform which was a significant value driver in SAP's $4.3 billion purchase of Ariba in 2012. Prior to Ariba, Mr. Solomon spent 14 years working in the food industry supply chain as an executive across sales, marketing, IT and HR functions. He began his career in the Chicago office of The Boston Consulting Group, as an Associate Consultant. His board experience has included Ariel Investments, Eved, Hubwoo, LeaseAccelerator, Bamboo Rose, Silliker Laboratories and The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools. Mr. Solomon has been working with Genstar informally since 2018 and currently sits on the boards of Enverus and OEConnection.
