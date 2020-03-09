SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, software, industrial, and healthcare industries, today announced the appointment of Lori Hardwick, a leading expert in investment, technology, distribution and advisory solutions, to the firm's Strategic Advisory Board (SAB).
Ms. Hardwick brings more than 25 years of leadership experience working in the financial industry as a prominent voice and is known for her intense passion for continuous improvement in the financial advisory industry. Ms. Hardwick will work broadly with Genstar's financial services investments and, more specifically, her background in wealth technology will enable her to be closely involved in the firm's wealth and investment management investments.
Ms. Hardwick currently serves on several financial industry association boards and also serves as Chairman of Riskalyze. She co-founded Advisor Innovation Labs, before that served as Chief Operating Officer of Pershing, and was a co-founder and Group President of Envestnet. Prior to joining Envestnet, Ms. Hardwick served as Vice President at Nuveen Investments. She has been recognized by numerous industry publications, including being named one of ThinkAdvisor's "Top Women in Wealth Tech 2020," the "2019 InvestmentNews Women to Watch," and the "25 Most Influential People in the Financial Industry" by Investment Advisor, among others. Ms. Hardwick is a graduate of The Ohio State University.
Genstar's SAB consists of nearly 30 influential senior executives who are typically current and former C-level leaders with deep domain expertise in Genstar's target sectors. Members of the SAB work with the Genstar team to help shape the firm's investment strategy in a particular vertical and to source, diligence and advise companies post‐acquisition. These individuals also serve as board members and advisors to portfolio companies, providing practical insights to management teams in creating strategic plans, developing best practices, expanding market opportunities, sourcing acquisitions, and managing talent. Within the investment management sector, members of the SAB have assisted Genstar with its successful investments including AssetMark, Apex, Artivest, Cetera, ISS, and Mercer Advisors, among others.
Sid Ramakrishnan, Principal of Genstar, commented on Ms. Hardwick's appointment, stating, "Lori brings a deep reservoir of highly relevant financial services experience to our firm and we are pleased to add her as the latest member of our Strategic Advisory Board. She has an exceptional track record of achievement, partnering with executive teams at some of the largest financial services companies to help them create winning growth strategies and to optimize the overall experiences for advisors and their clients. Lori will be a perfect fit as we continue to build leading businesses in the investment management sector and we are delighted to welcome her to Genstar."
Tony Salewski, Managing Director of Genstar Capital, commented, "Lori is well respected for helping guide financial services companies, and her experience will be extremely valuable as we look to grow and transform our companies. We are excited about her joining the Genstar team."
Ms. Hardwick said, "Genstar is a world-class private equity firm and I am thrilled to be a part of their team at this exciting time for the financial services sector. I look forward to working with Tony, Sid, and the entire Genstar team as they continue to identify investments in financial services companies that are shaping the industry and providing important technology and services to clients."
