SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial, and software industries, today announced the promotions of Rob Clark to Director and Scott Niehaus to Principal.
Ryan Clark, President and Managing Director of Genstar Capital, commented on the promotions, stating, "Rob and Scott have been terrific contributors to Genstar Capital. They have been involved in a significant number of Genstar investments and have played an important role in our ongoing growth over the past few years. These promotions express our strong confidence in their abilities and we look forward to working with them as they increase their responsibilities within the firm."
Mr. Clark joined Genstar in 2015 after receiving his M.B.A. and was promoted to Principal in 2018. Prior to joining Genstar, he was an associate at Kelso & Company and began his career as an investment banking analyst at Citigroup. He received his B.S. degree from Wake Forest University and his M.B.A. from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He currently serves as a member of the Boards of Directors of six Genstar portfolio companies: MASA Global, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, AMBA, Ohio Transmission Corporation, Tekni-Plex, and Stack Sports.
Mr. Niehaus joined Genstar in 2017 after receiving his M.B.A from Harvard Business School. He had previously worked at Summit Partners where he was an Associate and began his career as an investment banking analyst at Deutsche Bank. Mr. Niehaus received his B.A. degree from Dartmouth College. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of six Genstar portfolio companies: Advarra, Enverus, insightsoftware, Institutional Shareholder Services, Obsidian, and OEConnection.
About Genstar Capital
Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial, and software industries.
