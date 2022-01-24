PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Geo Week, the single powerhouse event that champions the coming together of geospatial technologies and the built world, have announced that the show floor is officially sold out. An impressive list of more than 140+ exhibitors from around the globe will be exhibiting at the 2022 event, which will take place in person February 6th – 8th, 2022 at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver CO.
"After an extraordinary time apart, we're excited to define the newest iteration of Geo Week: the coming together of AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, along with partners events ASPRS Annual Conference, MAPPS Winter Conference, and USIBD Annual Symposium," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "Geospatial and built world professionals are eager to be back together in person, as evidenced by the sold-out exhibit floor, strong registration numbers, and a palpable excitement among the industry insiders we're speaking with. There's no substitute for the learnings, connections, and growth that occur at a live event, and we're thrilled to be bringing the industry together again."
The list of exhibitors who will be showcasing best-in-class AEC, 3D and geospatial/lidar technology includes more than 140 organizations from around the globe.
Event Features
140+ Exhibitors: More than 140 vendors have confirmed booths and will be showcasing the newest geospatial and built world technologies. Attendees seeking commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, or looking ahead to the future of the industry will find the latest and greatest geospatial and built world solutions under one roof on the Geo Week Exhibition Floor.
Robust conference programming: Geo Week boasts a powerful conference program that will detail practical applications, best practices, and innovative approaches to complex projects. Professionals rooted in AEC, 3D technology or geospatial/lidar or a combination of these disciplines, will find the practical education needed for projects now and a look at what's to come. Every Geo Week conference pass will give access to ALL Geo Week sessions, with the option to add the ASPRS Annual Conference and USIBD Annual Symposium access at a discounted rate.
150 Speakers: Across the three disciplines under the Geo Week umbrella – AEC, 3D technology and Geospatial/Lidar – Geo Week has gathered an impressive lineup of 125+ speakers from a wide range of disciplines who are leaders in their respective fields. Attendees can learn from and connect with the best, including innovators from Draper, Microsoft, USGS, Planet, EndeavorXR, NASA and many more!
Co-location partners: Geo Week is proud to host partner events, including ASPRS Annual Conference, MAPPS Winter Conference and USIBD Annual Symposium, providing additional opportunities to learn and connect.
Health & Safety
Diversified Communications, organizer of Geo Week, is committed to the health and safety of its customers, partners, speakers, and staff. With the guidance of event industry associations UFI, AEO, and SISO, Diversified Communications has adopted the All Secure Standards.
In addition to this set of best practices, each Diversified Communications event will follow the recommendations from public health officials, federal, state, and local authorities, and venues.
Proof of vaccination or a negative test proof will be required for all Geo Week 2022 participants. In addition, masks will be required for all exhibitors and attendees.
Visit the Geo Week 2022 Health & Safety FAQs page for more information on specific protocols.
About Geo Week
Geo Week is part of a network of events and media for the global geospatial and built markets organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences, trade shows, and online media with 15 years in the technology arena. Geo Week, taking place February 6-8, 2022, is the new brand name of previously stand-alone events AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, and reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Powerful partnership events will also take place at Geo Week, including ASPRS (American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing), MAPPS and USIBD (US Institute of Building Documentation). Diversified Communications also produces Geo Week E-Newsletter, SPAR 3D E-Newsletter, AEC Next –E-Newsletter, GeoBusiness Show (UK), Digital Construction Week (UK), Commercial UAV Expo, and Commercial UAV News. For more information, visit http://www.geo-week.com.
