ACTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GEOCOMP, today announced that the company has provided the largest and most sophisticated Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) system ever deployed on a bridge structure in the United States on the new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in the State of New York.
Providing critical information used to proactively make maintenance and asset management decisions as well as preemptively mitigate risks to the bridge, Geocomp's iSite® is a world class structural monitoring software platform that collects and manages 1GB of new data each day to assess bridge performance in real time, including graphical display of nearly 1000 measurements, live calculations, and reports. Intelligent data reduction algorithms immediately show the effects of unusual loads and cumulative performance. The system consists of 130 Geocomp high-speed data acquisition units (iSiteHS), 12 data loggers for weather and corrosion measurements, 4 fiber optic interrogators and 15 GPS receivers. All data are time synchronized within 3 milliseconds. Short and long term behavior can be seen from easy to read statistical summaries, data analysis reports and measurement correlations. The collected data are disseminated in a cyber-secured network. The system additionally sends live alerts to key personnel of any significant changes as well as any potential impacts on the structure.
Commenting on the SHM implementation on this massive scale project, Dr. W. Allen Marr, P.E., Ph.D., NAE, explained: "Providing a fully integrated and forward-thinking solution that leverages Geocomp's state-of-the-art software, monitoring equipment, and instrumentation expertise, enables bridge engineers to make decisions related to operation, inspection, maintenance and asset management for the service life of the bridge with real-time data."
Geocomp worked with the bridge and system designers HDR, COWI, and the owner, NY State Thruway Authority, to finalize the design of a SHM system that would serve the design objective to help ensure a 100-year design life for the new bridge.
About Geocomp
Geocomp offers a unique suite of geotechnical and structural services and products to help its clients identify and manage risk associated with the design, construction, and operation of infrastructure in both natural and built environments. Geocomp's Monitoring Group conducts structural health monitoring (SHM) to provide structural life extension for critical infrastructure. This includes assessing the safety and reliability of infrastructure systems by detecting damage before it reaches a critical state and assessing remaining service life through fatigue analysis. Key risk indicators can be monitored to optimize the operational and maintenance activities of complex structures. The company's real-time monitoring programs provide critical early detection data that can help guide design modifications and structural management systems. Geocomp provides integrated data and knowledge about actual structural performance to help its clients make informed decisions to manage their assets. Services include: load rating, impact assessment, risk mitigation for ABC and adjacent construction, structural health monitoring, structural life extension, fatigue life assessment and SMART system design and implementation, amongst others. For more information please visit: http://www.geocomp.com
