ROSEMONT, Ill., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geoff has been with Tecta for nearly 15 of his 25 years in the roofing industry. Starting as a Project Manager and Estimator in 2006 in Central Florida, he was promoted to Operations Manager and soon after that started their Environmental Solutions (ES) division. In 2010, Geoff moved over to Tecta Corp as ES Director and SE Regional Sales Manager. Geoff was instrumental in working with Kent Schwickert in reviving what is now called the National Business Unit (NBU) in 2013 as an Account Manager. He joined the service team in 2019 as Director of Service.
Geoff graduated from Kent State University in 2004, earning a degree in Justice Studies. Additional training and accreditations from EDGE, LEED, NABCEP, FSEC, NRCA, CIER, & OSHA 30.
Nicole Eisenhardt, SVP of Tecta's National Service, made the following comment "Geoff's ability to problem solve and help our units identify ways to grow their business profitability has made him incredibly valuable to our service team. His genuine passion for Tecta and our customers is inspiring."
"I am very excited to bring Geoff to the Operations Team. Geoff brings a wide scope of experience to the team and will have added value to our operating units across the country,'' said Todd Stugelmayer, Tecta's COO.
