DENVER, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clayton Early Learning announced today that Geoff Nagle, Ph.D., M.S.W., M.P.H., will join the organization's executive leadership team as Chief of External Impact. Dr. Nagle's appointment follows an extensive national search; he will assume his duties at Clayton later this spring.
In this newly created position, Dr. Nagle will lead Clayton's early childhood-based work to discover what works and advance systems change including research and evaluation, workforce development and innovation, external products and services, and policy and advocacy within Clayton's framework that nurtures a whole child, whole family approach.
Most recently Dr. Nagle served as the president and CEO of the prestigious Erikson Institute in Chicago, where he led policy and community impact programs that are nationally recognized.
Previously he directed the Tulane University Institute of Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health. During his distinguished career, Dr. Nagle has established an exemplary track record of creating major systems change initiatives that have influenced both quality and equity in early childhood in Louisiana and Illinois.
"Geoff's depth of expertise as an infant mental health researcher, a policy expert, and a higher education leader, as well as his experience as the chief executive of a nationally respected early childhood organization, will accelerate our strategic aspiration to become a national innovation hub for a whole child, whole family approach to the early years," commented Becky Crowe, Clayton's president & CEO. "His leadership will not only be a gamechanger for Clayton but will have a positive impact on early childhood in the State of Colorado in this moment of unprecedented opportunity to impact systems change and create equitable, thriving communities. We couldn't be more thrilled for Geoff to join our team and help bring our strategic direction to life."
"With the negative impacts on children from the pandemic, and with the population of young children in Colorado expected to grow significantly over the next few years, the work at Clayton Early Learning is more important now than ever," said Nagle. "It is critical that we do everything possible to ensure that children get off to the right start in life. I am honored to work at an organization that makes this possible by supporting children, families, and communities."
Dr. Nagle holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Duke University; as well as master's degrees in social work and public health, and a doctorate of philosophy in mental health policy research from Tulane University.
About Clayton Early Learning
Clayton Early Learning is an innovation hub that fosters thriving, equitable communities by partnering with families to nurture a whole child, whole family approach to the early years, discover what works, and advance systems change. Committed fiercely to the belief that healthy early childhood development offers one of the most powerful levers for ending inequality, Clayton plays a leadership role in demonstrating what's possible in the early years and the positive impact that has for children and families over time. Clayton's 20-acre campus in the heart of Denver is the home of Colorado's only Educare school, a nationally recognized model supporting children from birth to age five and their families. Clayton also impacts systems change in Colorado and beyond through our research and evaluation services, professional development for teachers and leaders throughout Colorado, and policy and advocacy work at the state and federal level. Our direct service and systems change work has impacted 20,000 children throughout Colorado. Visit us at claytonearlylearning.org and read about Clayton's strategic direction.
