ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Georgia Brownfield Association presents its seventh annual Brownfield Seminar, featuring more than two dozen of the region's environmental leaders providing critical updates on brownfield revitalization and environmental justice issues and opportunities that are helping transform communities around the state. GBA's Brownfield Seminar will be held virtually June 22 and 23, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Each year, GBA's Brownfield Seminar attracts more than 200 of the state and region's leading development, legal, engineering, risk management, economic development, and other professionals with a shared interest in cleaning and redeveloping contaminated properties and revitalizing surrounding areas around the state. GBA is applying for attendees to earn up to eight hours of CLE credits, pending approval from the State Bar of Georgia, and will provide certificates of completion to other professionals. Presenters include the following, plus others:
Keynote: Brownfields: People, Planet, Prosperity
- Nick Deffley, City of Savannah Office of Sustainability
Keynote: Brownfields: Pathways to Prosperity – Where There is a Will, There is a Way
- Dr. Mildred McClain, Harambee House / Citizens for Environmental Justice
EPA and EPD Updates
- Sarah Visser, LPB Assistant Branch Chief
- Shannon Ridley, EPD Brownfield Coordinator
- Jason Metzger, EPD Response and Remediation Program Manager
The Next Wave of Brownfields Opportunity and Responsibility: Working with Communities to Address Basic Needs and Safety While Leveraging Rural and Agriculture Resources
- Suzi Ruhl, Assistant Clinical Professor/Senior Research Scientist, Yale School of Medicine
- Gregory Dale, Economic Development Specialist, Rural Development, US Department of Agriculture
- Erin Lebow-Skelley, Emory University/HERCULES Exposome Research Center
- Brownfields Rural Revitalization Roadmaps for Historic Downtown Toccoa and Beyond
- Connie Tabor, Community Development Director, City of Toccoa
- Linda Grijalva, Economic Development Director, Central Savannah River Area Regional Commission
- Tim Martin, Stephens County Development Authority
Using Georgia's Brownfields Program to Further Environmental Justice in Georgia
- Brian Holtzclaw, Chief, Environmental Justice and Children's Health Section, US EPA Region 4
- April Lipscomb, Southern Environmental Law Center
- Gina K. Montgomery, J5 GBL, LLC
- Holly A. Hill, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Kate E. Hopkins, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Moderated by Rich Glaze, Barnes & Thornburg
- Begin with the End in Mind: How Site Use Affects Managing Vapor Intrusion Mitigation at Brownfields Sites
- Matt Jenny, Geosyntec Consultants
- Mike Burcham, Geosyntec Consultants
- Peter Grant, EPRO
The Mill District of Columbus, GA – Rebuilding Healthy Communities
- Laura Johnson, Chief Real Estate Officer, Housing Authority of Columbus, Georgia
- Justin Krieg, Director of Planning and Programs, Historic Columbus
- Amanda Herrit, Terracon Consultants, Inc.
A Compare and Contrast of Brownfield Programs in the Southeast
- Kimberley Hale, Kazmarek Mowrey Cloud Laseter LLP
- Brownfield representatives from neighboring states
Albany Museum of Art EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant – A Case Study of Non-Profit Opportunities and Challenges
- Andrew Wulf, Ph.D., Executive Director, Albany Museum of Art
- Paul Forgey, Project Manager, City of Albany
- Douglas Strait, PE, Cardno
- David Hayes, EPA
Registration*: $150 for GBA 2021 Corporate Members / $150 for GBA 2021 Individual Members / $75 for Government Employees and Students / $200 Non-members / Scholarships are available*
http://www.GeorgiaBrownfield.org/Seminar
*A limited number of need-based scholarships will be provided to community members interested in participating in the Seminar to learn how to further environmental justice and brownfield remediation efforts in their communities. Visit http://www.GeorgiaBrownfield.org/Seminar for scholarship application and information. Applications are due June 11, 2021.
About the Georgia Brownfield Association
The Georgia Brownfield Association (GBA) is a non-profit advocacy and education organization formed by leading development, legal, engineering, risk management, economic development and other professionals with a shared interest in cleaning and redeveloping contaminated properties and revitalizing surrounding areas in the State of Georgia. The Georgia Brownfield Association was formed to ensure our state benefits from the continued clean up of, and reinvestment in, environmentally impacted and underutilized properties in Georgia. The association continues the efforts of many of its members to help ensure the most supportive legislative and regulatory environment – and to educate business, civic, community and government leadership about the benefits of revitalization. For additional information, please visit http://georgiabrownfield.org/.
