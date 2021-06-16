RESTON, Va. , June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (Georgia DJJ) has chosen Meridian LMS to manage learning for their internal staff of more than 3,100 employees working in locations across the state.
Georgia DJJ was searching for a new learning management system to replace their outdated in-house training management tool. They needed a modern solution that can be integrated with their human resources management system and eLearning tools, offers powerful certification tracking and strong reporting capabilities as well as security features like single sign-on (SSO).
The chosen vendor would also need to manage the migration of years of historical learning and compliance data from the old LMS to the new solution.
"Our needs have long exceeded the capabilities of our in-house LMS," said Christopher Wood, Deputy Director in the Office of Professional Development at Georgia DJJ. "We believe that Meridian LMS will provide the robust learning and comprehensive reporting our agency requires."
Meridian LMS will serve up training to a wide variety of staff roles throughout the agency, from food service workers and janitorial staff to correctional officers and parole specialists.
"Meridian delivers learning management solutions built for the public sector," said Sean Osborne, Senior Vice President of Product at Meridian. "We are delighted that Georgia DJJ has chosen Meridian LMS as the best solution to address their unique training needs."
About Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is a multi-faceted agency that serves the state's youthful offenders up to 21 years of age. Each day, at 25 facilities and 80 community services offices throughout the state, more than 3,100 DJJ employees work diligently to effect justice as well as redirect and shape the young lives in the agency`s care so they can take responsibility for their delinquent conduct as well as become contributing members of society.
The Department's mission is to transform young lives by providing evidence-based rehabilitative treatment services and supervision, strengthening youth and families' well-being, and fostering safe communities. Learn more about their mission, goals, priorities, values, and culture by visiting https://djj.georgia.gov/.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows public sector and commercial organizations to better train, retain, and manage both their internal employees as well as key external stakeholders such as clients, resellers, partners, franchisees, and members.
Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Commonwealth of Virginia, Georgia Dept. of Community Health, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and Kodak Alaris. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area.
For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
Media Contact
Michelle Sullivan, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, 703.283.9272, msullivan@meridianks.com
SOURCE Meridian Knowledge Solutions