FORSYTH, Ga., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Georgia Forestry Foundation announced today that Nick DiLuzio will be joining the organization to serve as the Vice President of the Foundation, effective July 1, 2021.
DiLuzio earned his Master's degrees in Forestry and Environmental Management from Duke University and brings 13 years of experience working in the environmental and forestry fields. DiLuzio will lead the foundation's growth as it continues to expand the body of work that will ensure the long-term success of Georgia's 22 million acres of private working forests.
"We are excited to add Nick to the team. His experience and drive are a great fit for our expanding work to develop opportunities for forest carbon and water as well as building on our partnerships focused on environmental education," stated Andres Villegas, President of the Foundation.
Prior to joining the Foundation, DiLuzio spent 11 years with NewFields, most recently as a Partner with the company. He has been very involved with community service and currently serves on the boards of the Chattahoochee Nature Center and Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership (IGEL).
"I am excited to join the Georgia Forestry Foundation team," stated Nick DiLuzio. "GFF has had tremendous growth in the last few years, leading the way in carbon, mass timber, and strong educational programs in Georgia. I look forward to helping GFF continue to expand its reach and achieving its mission to sustain Georgia's 22 million acres of private working forestlands."
Nick DiLuzio graduated from Davidson College with a degree in Biology and holds Master's degrees in Forestry and Environmental Management with a focus on Ecosystem Science and Conservation from the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University, where he also serves as President of the school's Alumni Council.
About Georgia Forestry Foundation
The Georgia Forestry Foundation (GFF), established in 1990, is a 501 (c) (3) organization that acts as the outreach and education arm of the Georgia Forestry Association. Their mission is to sustain Georgia's forests through funding and support of leadership development, policy studies, and education to enhance the economic, environmental, and community value of working forests for Georgia. For more information, visit http://www.gffgrow.org.
