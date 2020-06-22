ATLANTA, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power announced today several executive leadership moves and organization realignments. As the company continues to focus on investing in Georgia's energy future, it is also continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of customers while delivering clean, safe, reliable, affordable energy to 2.6 million customers throughout the state.
"The depth of experience across our leadership team is instrumental in shaping how we adapt as our business, customers and communities change," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "At Georgia Power, our leaders help ensure we are making decisions that best reflect the needs of our customers today and in the future."
The following appointments are effective July 1:
Meredith Lackey will become executive vice president of External Affairs and Nuclear Development. Lackey will lead the company's policies and activities in community and economic development, corporate communication, environmental affairs, governmental and regulatory affairs, regional external affairs, land management, pricing and planning and nuclear development. Lackey currently serves as senior vice president, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer and succeeds Chris Cummiskey, who has been named Group CEO for Southern Energy Resources.
Sterling Spainhour will become senior vice president, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer. Spainhour will oversee corporate compliance, risk management, security and legal services functions and succeeds Lackey in this role. Spainhour currently serves as senior vice president and General Counsel for Southern Company Services (SCS) and will maintain his responsibilities for the corporate, energy regulation and technology functions for SCS.
As part of the leadership moves, Pedro Cherry, currently serving as executive vice president of Customer Service and Operations, has been named president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas, effective August 1.
"Chris and Pedro have both played an important role in leading our company, each leaving a positive, lasting impact on our state and customers," said Bowers. "Each of them has always led as a citizen wherever we serve first – helping us navigate how we continue to serve our customers and communities with excellence as our industry evolves."
Additionally, Georgia Power's Customer Service and Operations organization will be restructured into two organizations – Power Delivery, and Corporate and Customer Services.
This restructure reflects the company's focus on maintaining a reliable, resilient electric grid, as well as providing exceptional customer service in communities across the state with both organizations reporting directly to the chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power.
Glen Grizzle, senior vice president of Power Delivery, will continue as leader of the Power Delivery organization as Georgia Power invests heavily in transmission and distribution infrastructure and strengthening the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid. Grizzle's responsibilities include overseeing construction, transmission maintenance and support, transmission planning and operations, the company's Distribution Control Centers, distribution design, performance and planning, distribution management systems, Metro Trouble Services, network underground, the Storm Center and more.
Nicole Faulk, currently vice president of Corporate Services, will now lead the Corporate and Customer Services organization as senior vice president to continue the company's world-class service to its customers. Faulk will be responsible for customer service, corporate services, and sales and marketing efforts for the company. She will oversee customer satisfaction, the Customer Care Center, customer operations, field services, safety and health, facilities management, fleet management, forestry and right-of-way, shared services, new product development, product distribution, e-commerce, sales management, energy efficiency and more.
About Georgia Power
