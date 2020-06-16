HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, a world class leader in developing applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat assessment, has been awarded a contract from the NATO for use of the company's Hyperion global threat and risk assessment platform and its API for direct access to its AI-driven risk models and data models. Geospark Analytics' Hyperion cloud-based platform provides analysts and operators unprecedented situational awareness and AI-driven forecast of risk across the globe. Geospark Analytics has also been named selected as a finalist in NATO's Innovation Challenge.
Geospark Analytics is proud to be working with the 30 nations of the security alliance to help advance its mission. "Geospark Analytics is excited to be working with the NATO and to bring our artificial intelligence risk assessments to the alliance." said Geospark Analytics CEO and Founder Omar Balkissoon. "Hyperion brings the NATO innovative technologies that will help prepare the alliance for future operations."
Hyperion is an immediate and substantial force multiplier for NATO; shifting the Common Operational Picture of current risks to one that is a forecast of the future. In near real-time, Hyperion's AI engine continually analyzes streaming publicly available information across the globe, identifies anomalies in activity levels, assesses stability and forecast future risk to stability for every country, over 1,100 cities and over 8,000 regions covering the entire globe.
About Geospark Analytics
Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion is an applied machine learning platform conceived from decades of direct mission experience and cutting-edge data science. Hyperion combines data from over 6.8 million sources such as social media, news reporting, economics, and natural disasters with natural language processing and artificial intelligence to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.
More information can be found at www.geospark.io.