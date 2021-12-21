SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geothermal Rising, the global nonprofit association that champions geothermal energy and those who make its use possible, announces the election results for its new Board of Directors. Among the Board are seven new Directors that represent the most diversity of any Board in the organization's 50-year history in terms of gender, racial, and industry diversity.
The new Directors include:
- Elisabeth de Jong, California Energy Commission, Government Representative
- Jay Egg, Egg Geo, LLC., At-Large Representative
- Rita Esuru Okoroafor, Stanford University, At-Large Representative
- Nick Goodman, Cyrq Energy, Inc., Owner/Operator Representative
- Kennie Tsui, New Zealand Geothermal Association, International Representative
- Jaclyn Urbank, POWER Engineers, Inc., Industry Consultant Representative
- Jeanine Vany, Eavor Technologies Inc., Energy Advocate Representative
The election for the Board closed at the end of November 2021, and the new Directors were elected from a pool of talented and extraordinary candidates with broad representation across the geothermal industry and community. They join six continuing Directors to form the 2022 Geothermal Rising Board, which will see a female majority for the first time in its history with eight women presiding. The new Board also reflects a shift to greater industry diversity as the association becomes more focused on both heat and power utilization of Earth's energy, as well as executing on a strategic direction to represent all aspects of the community.
"The 2022 board exhibits the experience, talent and diversity that the board desired and the members chose. Welcome new board members. I'm excited for this board to further our organization's mission and sustainability through their leadership and perspectives. Geothermal Rising proved this year that we can adapt and respond. In 2022 we must return to improving our member services and planning strategically for our community's future," said President of the Board, Jon Trujillo.
"I'm excited to welcome and congratulate the latest Board Members of our association," said Geothermal Rising Executive Director, Will Pettitt. "As we enter 2022, we have a dynamic and progressive agenda that supports and encourages public awareness of geothermal energy, the scaling and innovation of our technologies to use Earth's heat anywhere as well as any time, and investment into the industry to help our entrepreneurs and corporations build out their projects."
About Geothermal Rising: Geothermal Rising has a shared vision of a brighter future for Earth and all its inhabitants, powered by the planet itself. We are the global nonprofit association for the advancement of geothermal energy through outreach, collaboration, and education efforts: to help the world use the earth to save the earth. Our mission is to connect the geothermal community and champion geothermal energy in the United States and around the world: to leverage the extraordinary potential of our underground thermal resources to facilitate an energy transition to a carbon-free economy. Geothermal Rising has over 1,200 individual members and over 90 corporate members, which include multi-national companies, universities, research Institutes, government, and other nongovernmental organizations.
