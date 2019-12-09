Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Recognized By Los Angeles Business Journal As One Of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies In Area

CEO Ross Gerber, COO Danilo Kawasaki and Managing Partner Hatem Dhiab Also Included on Publication's "40 In Their 40's" List of Top Financial Professionals Gerber Kawasaki Announces Service Enhancements to Three New Areas of Focus: ESG Investments, Women-Centric Advisory and LGBTQ Financial Planning