SÃO PAULO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GERDAU S.A. (NYSE: GGB, B3: GGBR3, GGBR4) hereby announces that the Form 20-F related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at http://sec.gov and with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) at http://cvm.gov.br and it is also available at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ri.gerdau.com/en/

Shareholders may request a free copy of the Form 20-F from the IR team by sending an email to inform@gerdau.com.br or by calling +55 11 3094-6300.

