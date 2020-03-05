NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corinthian Capital Group, LLC ("Corinthian") has announced that Gerson R. Guzman, Partner and Chief Compliance Officer, has been named as a member of the firm's investment committee.
Mr. Guzman joined Corinthian in 2005. In addition to his role with the firm's investment and portfolio management activities, he is responsible for overseeing the management company's compliance program. Mr. Guzman currently serves as Chairman of Excelin Home Health, one of Corinthian's portfolio companies, and is a board member for four others. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Guzman is active in a number of community organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of the New America Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to advancing the economic development of the American Latino community.
"When we founded Corinthian, Gerson was our first hire," said Peter Van Raalte, Founder & Managing Partner of Corinthian. "He has grown to be an integral part of our team. He brings a wealth of experience, a proven investment philosophy, and a unique perspective to the committee."
Mr. Guzman was a Chancellor's Scholar at the University of California at Berkeley (B.S.), and is a graduate of the Lauder Institute of the University of Pennsylvania (M.A.), and the Wharton School (M.B.A.). Prior to joining Corinthian, Mr. Guzman served as a private equity associate and consultant, and as a manager in the telecommunications industry.
"I'm honored to join Corinthian's investment committee," said Mr. Guzman. "I'm looking forward to continuing to execute on our established investment strategy in order to deliver value to our investors and continue to build the firm."
About Corinthian Capital Group, LLC
Corinthian Capital was founded in 2005 with the conviction that the best opportunities for building value continue to occur in the North American mid-sized company market. The firm targets investments in small and middle market companies located in primarily in North America with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. The firm's professionals specialize in working with founders and management teams to assist companies in realizing their untapped potential. Corinthian Capital is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.corinthiancap.com.