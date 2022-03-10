ROCKVILLE, Md., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, is thrilled to provide visitors to booth #4035 at the HIMSS22 Live Exhibition solutions that increase innovation, improve workflow efficiencies, and reduce support costs. Representatives of Get Real Health will be attending HIMSS 2022 (March 14–18 in Orlando, Florida), showcasing the company's Digital Front Door throughout the in-person trade show and formally unveiling its newest product — CHBase Unify — on March 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.
Why CHBase Unify? Healthcare systems have valuable data trapped in silos, putting critical insights and opportunities for advancement out of reach. The result: high operational costs, inconsistent data, and the inability to innovate. Now enrolling developers and partners into an Early Access program, the CHBase Unify platform will allow large healthcare data holders to combine data from disparate sources across the enterprise into a single point of connection for population health, analytics, and patient engagement systems.
"We've attended HIMSS for 15 years, both to showcase our own solutions and to join in the excitement as colleagues and competitors alike strive to advance healthcare and health IT," says Get Real Health President and Co-Founder Robin Wiener. "We are excited to be back at HIMSS and can't wait to showcase our newest products and continued company growth."
Get Real Health's Digital Front Door has already been attracting rave reviews from clients from around the world, as it improves patient engagement, patient retention, and health outcomes with one seamless but ever-expanding solution. Get Real Health's Digital Front Door:
- Is an ideal alternative to EMR consolidation for large healthcare provider organizations seeking a single patient digital front door.
- Increases patient retention through seamless scheduling, timely appointment reminders, and quick and easy bill pay — all through one digital entry point.
- Is a comprehensive, EMR-agnostic, architecturally aligned, extensible platform that combines patient data from professional and personal sources, and provides a single entry point for all patient web and mobile engagement.
- Plus, Get Real Health can tailor its Digital Front Door to suit the needs and language requirements of any health system in the world.
Attendees should stop by booth #4035 for a deep dive into CHBase Unify and the Digital Front Door solution from Get Real Health's HIMSS22 crew:
- Co-Founders Robin Wiener, Mark Heaney and Jason Harmon
- Director of Clinical Solutions Jenn Bowers
- Director of Global Business Development Genie Saleh
About Get Real Health
Get Real Health combines a world of new information from patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other. By giving providers and patients the information and tools they need to work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient engagement needs. We help them deliver value-based care, improve outcomes, activate patients, increase patient loyalty and satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. Visit: http://www.getrealhealth.com.
