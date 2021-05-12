TEANECK, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GETIDA, a global leader in Amazon FBA Auditing and Reimbursements, announced today that Robby Stanley has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Stanley will be responsible for executing a strategy that builds the company's global marketing initiatives to attract more Amazon Sellers. These strategies encompass global brand awareness, partnerships, brand management, advertising, and promotion, as well as integrated marketing communications in both traditional and digital channels.
"I'm excited to join GETIDA, a company with an unrelenting commitment to helping Amazon Sellers and their Amazon FBA auditing and reimbursement needs,'' said Stanley. "Sellers should be focused on running their business and let a solution like GETIDA help with the scaling of auditing and collecting refunds on their behalf."
Stanley spent over twenty years running multiple 7-figure e-commerce brands before selling them in 2018. His marketing and e-commerce experience, along with his expert knowledge of selling on multiple marketplaces, allows him to instantly connect with Amazon Sellers and understand their needs.
"We are excited to have Robby join GETIDA," said Eytan Wiener, CEO of GETIDA. "His vast experience and success in the marketplace will bring unparalleled knowledge to our sellers. GETIDA is dedicated to helping sellers reach the maximum levels of FBA auditing and reimbursements, and we are ensuring we have the best team to reach all sellers to do just that for them."
GETIDA leverages data and analytics to achieve maximum reimbursements for all Amazon sellers. With advanced and proprietary technology for discovering discrepancies, along with robust dedicated case management teams, GETIDA marries the worlds of software and service solutions to ensure that Amazon sellers recoup all unwarranted losses so that they are optimized for maximum profitability and further success.
Whereas do-it-yourself auditing tools are painfully manual and only provide the low hanging discrepancies, GETIDA's software audits billions of dollars of FBA financial events per day, thereby constantly identifying new data anomalies. Furthermore, GETIDA's self-refinement algorithm is enabled by the fact that discrepancy case filing and review are performed by GETIDA's internal team and reported back into the software, creating a semi-AI environment. This gives GETIDA the most in-depth financial recovery abilities available in the marketplace.
For more information, visit http://www.GETIDA.com.
About GETIDA
GETIDA is a technology solutions company based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Founded in 2015, GETIDA specializes in Amazon FBA discrepancy analytics, financial recovery, and consulting. Utilizing proprietary auditing technology, GETIDA focuses on discovering and managing financial and inventory-related discrepancies, with billions of dollars of transactions managed daily. GETIDA is an authorized Solution Provider on the Amazon AppStore and the Amazon Service Provider Network (SPN).
Media Contact
Kelly Potts, Pitch Public Relations, +1 520-904-4780, kelly@pitchpublicrelations.com
SOURCE GETIDA