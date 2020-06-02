DENVER, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, and Brandfolder, the world's most intuitive digital asset management (DAM) platform, have today announced the launch of Getty Images Media Manager Powered by Brandfolder, providing customers with an industry-leading product to store, manage, and share digital assets.
With roughly 375 million photographs, videos, vectors, and illustrations available across both gettyimages.com and istock.com, Getty Images' customers often need a centralized cloud-based solution that is accessible to hundreds or thousands of users across a business, and around the world. Brandfolder and Getty Images together provide a seamless integration into the creative workflows of customers allowing their teams to collaborate on searching, tagging, editing, and distributing their licensed assets.
"As one of the world's most trusted sources of visual content and a platform built to intuitively manage visual assets, the partnership between Getty Images and Brandfolder is a natural fit," said Steve Baker, CEO of Brandfolder. "We are thrilled to be joining forces and looking forward to seeing the impact our joint efforts will make."
"The ability to provide a dynamic and robust digital asset management solution is a natural extension of our core business," said Peter Orlowsky, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at Getty Images. "Our customers expect that when they work with one of our tools, they are getting a best-in-class solution. Partnering with Brandfolder to power our Media Manager digital asset management solution ensures that we are delivering a powerful, cutting-edge tool for their asset management needs."
Getty Images will continue to maintain customer relationships and end-to-end support with Media Manager Powered by Brandfolder, giving customers the ability to work with global technical account management teams around the world to leverage Getty Images' digital content management expertise and scale.
About Brandfolder
Brandfolder is the world's most powerfully intuitive digital asset management (DAM) platform that enables marketers and creatives to centrally store, organize, create, manage, distribute, and analyze brand creative. Moreover, Brandfolder's proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, Brand Intelligence, empowers global brand leaders with critical data and actionable insights, better informing their creative strategy and development. Brandfolder currently provides brand executives actionable insights and distribution capabilities at global enterprises, including Papa John's, Weber Grills, Lyft, JetBlue, Manpower Group, Slack, TripAdvisor, and more.
About Getty Images
Getty Images is one of the most trusted and esteemed sources of visual content in the world, with over 375 million assets including photos, videos, and music, available through its industry-leading sites www.gettyimages.com and www.istock.com. The Getty Images website serves creative, business and media customers in nearly every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 310,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events each year, impactful creative imagery to communicate any commercial concept and the world's deepest digital archive of historic photography.
Visit Getty Images at www.gettyimages.com to learn more about how the company is advancing the unique role of still and moving imagery in communication and business, enabling creative ideas to come to life. For company news and announcements, visit press.gettyimages.com, and for the stories and inspiration behind our content, visit gettyimages.creativeinsights.com. Find Getty Images on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or download the Getty Images app where you can explore, save, and share the world's best imagery.
