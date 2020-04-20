BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GetUsPPE and Project N95, two leading relief organizations addressing the critical shortage of PPE supply, announce the establishment of a national partnership to more efficiently source, match, and deliver Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to healthcare providers.
With this partnership, Project N95 and GetUsPPE combine their extensive PPE demand databases into the Demand Data Hub, designed to be the single destination for healthcare workers to report their PPE need, and the nation's authoritative source for PPE demand data. The Demand Data Hub now includes PPE requests from over 7,000 healthcare facilities.
"By providing a centralized demand hub, we remove confusion among healthcare facilities and give providers a clear destination to register their PPE needs," said Andrew Stroup, co-founder of Project N95. "Healthcare providers can rely on a single, trusted platform to keep their information safe while providing up-to-date insights into their evolving PPE needs."
The Demand Data Hub reduces fragmentation in the data, enabling collaborative supply chain solutions to be developed based on a holistic view of the current crisis. GetUsPPE and Project N95 will continue to operate independently to develop supply chain solutions for PPE for sale (Project N95) and donated PPE (GetUsPPE).
"Our partnership allows us to combine a deep understanding of nationwide PPE demand with access to the full range of supply-side solutions to develop nimble and equitable supply chain pipelines," said Dr. Megan Ranney, co-founder of GetUsPPE. "PPE can be sourced via multiple channels, from vetted international manufacturers, to emerging domestic manufacturers, to donated supply and volunteer mask-makers. We can react to needs more equitably, connecting those able to make large scale purchases with vetted manufacturers, and facilitating PPE donations to those who need it most."
Additional information about the Demand Data Hub and how it powers a dynamic supply chain is available here.
"We recognize that there are many groups working to solve this crisis. From mutual aid networks to independent coalitions, we are stronger together," adds Mr. Stroup. "We hope that our partnership inspires other like-minded projects to join us in establishing a clear destination for healthcare providers to register their PPE needs."
Organizations working on similar solutions for PPE demand aggregation and fulfillment are invited to join the Demand Data Hub today by reaching out to partnerships@demanddatahub.org.
Healthcare providers are encouraged to register their PPE needs today with the Demand Data Hub using forms at either GetUsPPE.org/request or ProjectN95.org.
About Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) includes items such as respirators, face shields, gowns, booties, and gloves that protect workers from viral particles on surfaces and during other situations of close patient contact. When treating patients suspected of having coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends contact and droplet precautions, which requires only a procedural mask, gloves, and eye protection. But emerging research [1] demonstrates "that viable virus could be detected in aerosols up to 3 hours post aerosolization" – and prevention of aerosolized (i.e., airborne) spread requires a specific kind of respirator mask (N95) capable of filtering out virus-containing droplets. However, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has estimated that the US has roughly 1% of the 3.5 billion N95 masks needed to manage a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic [2]. A significant increase in PPE manufacturing is critical: healthcare workers simply cannot work safely without these protections.
About Project N95
Project N95, or The National COVID-19 Equipment Clearinghouse, is a rapid response organization that has been successful in connecting provider organizations with an array of PPE and medical equipment suppliers. In tackling the fragmented demand network, Project N95 has built a national clearinghouse for PPE and deploys a comprehensive due diligence process to vet trusted suppliers. Visit www.ProjectN95.org if you are looking to make a large scale sale or purchase of PPE.
About GetUsPPE
GetUsPPE (GetUsPPE.org) is a movement founded by emergency physicians on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic. Today, it has become a leading national grassroots effort to equip front line health care workers with the protective equipment they need. GetUsPPE enables the donation, fabrication, and delivery of currently available PPE to healthcare providers and institutions. Visit www.GetUsPPE.org to find out how you can take action today.
