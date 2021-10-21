MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GfK – the leader in consumer and market intelligence and analytical and consulting services – today announced an expanded partnership with BrandTotal, the leading social competitive intelligence and brand analytics platform. This partnership offers a powerful new solution for Mexican companies: the availability of real-time market intelligence for paid social media advertising.
With "dark" marketing – highly targeted campaigns invisible to the general public – now accounting for 88% of social media advertising spend, marketers often have little knowledge of the ads reaching their most important consumer segments. To break through this measurement roadblock, GfK and BrandTotal's partnership allows marketers to track social advertising campaigns – including dark marketing – that target clients' customers.
The new offering empowers marketers to:
- Track competitor activities – including paid, organic and dark campaigns – across multiple platforms
- Benchmark and optimize digital campaigns in real-time for custom consumer segments and goal setting
- Effectively measure their brand against competitors and unlock their entire social advertising performance and strategy
- Compare interactions and effectiveness across digital and social channels
- Identify and address consumer net sentiment and engagement changes to campaigns over the course of weeks or months
The GfK and BrandTotal partnership brings together BrandTotal's unmatched social media marketing intelligence platform with GfK's global expertise in brand measurement and marketing, driving growth and increased brand value. GfK data and marketing science teams leverage and integrate BrandTotal data to help clients extract maximum value from social media data to answer business questions from different stakeholders.
The two companies joined forces in 2019 and have been working in the US, where BrandTotal has been adopted by key GfK clients. Because of this outstanding performance, the partnership is now expanding to Mexico.
"Most social media advertising campaigns are invisible to the public, resulting in reduced business intelligence and blind spots," said Ricardo Barrueta, General Manager, GfK Mexico.
"With this new solution, powered by BrandTotal, Mexican companies will now see the whole picture, tracking not just their own social ads, but their competition's ads, including user engagement, net sentiment, creative choices, and beyond. This will help them make the right decisions, at the right time, for more effective marketing strategies."
Using artificial intelligence, BrandTotal's platform identifies, aggregates, and analyzes marketing campaigns across the social media ecosystem, helping advertisers and agencies see their competitive landscape farther and more clearly. It provides deep actionable insights on consumer advertising sentiment and engagement, spend, creative and design tactics, dark versus public ad metrics, organic and sponsored data, share-of-voice (SOV), share of topic, video versus non-video, social media mix, audiences, and more.
By delivering real-time, granular visibility into the social advertising strategies of competitors, GfK and BrandTotal unlock the intelligence clients need to optimize their own strategy, creative performance, consumer engagement, and sentiment.
"GfK and BrandTotal offer access to actionable, competitive intelligence that is not available elsewhere, all through aggregated multi-channel data in a simple visualization panel," added Barrueta. "Companies can even get a granular comparison at the campaign or product level for competitor media and creative."
GfK and BrandTotal can provide clients intelligence on how competitors interact with consumers, how targeted consumers respond to competitor ads, and which social platforms contain the most effective competitor advertising campaigns. This enables Mexican brands and agencies to outsmart and outshine their competition, winning wallet share and strengthening consumer love and loyalty.
"We are pleased to expand our partnership with GfK and make BrandTotal's competitive social advertising intelligence available to the Mexican market," said Alon Leibovich, CEO & Co-Founder, BrandTotal. "BrandTotal is on a mission to even the playing field in social advertising, enabling advertisers and agencies to see every ad in their category and how consumers react to them. In doing so, we help brands and buyers optimize their own strategies, amplifying social commerce advertising performance and maximizing spend."
