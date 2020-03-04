TORONTO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. ("GFL") announced today that its previously announced initial public offering of 75,000,000 subordinate voting shares and concurrent offering of 15,500,000 of its 6.00% tangible equity units ("Units") are expected to close on March 5, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Each Unit will consist of a prepaid stock purchase contract and a senior amortizing note due March 15, 2023. Unless earlier settled, each stock purchase contract will automatically settle on March 15, 2023 (subject to postponement in limited circumstances) for between 2.1930 and 2.6316 subordinate voting shares per purchase contract, subject to adjustment, based on the applicable market value of the subordinate voting shares, as described in the prospectuses relating to the Unit offering. On each March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15, commencing on June 15, 2020, GFL will pay equal quarterly cash installments of US$0.75 per amortizing note (except for the June 15, 2020 installment payment, which will be US$0.8333 per amortizing note), which will constitute a payment of interest and a partial repayment of principal, and which cash payment in the aggregate per year will be equivalent to 6.00% per year with respect to each US$50 stated amount of Units. Each amortizing note will have an initial principal amount of US$8.5143 (or C$11.3521) and bear interest at a rate of 4.00% per year. The amortizing notes will be unsecured senior obligations of GFL.
J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offerings. Barclays, BC Partners, Raymond James, Stifel and TD Securities Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offerings. BofA Securities, CIBC Capital Markets, HSBC and National Bank Financial Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offerings.
A registration statement on Form F-1, including separate prospectuses, relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2020. GFL has obtained a receipt for separate final base PREP prospectuses filed with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The securities may only be sold pursuant to the registration statement and prospectuses and final base PREP prospectuses, as applicable.
About GFL
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 23 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 11,500 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.
Forward Looking Statements
This release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes" and "expects." Forward-looking statements are based on GFL's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements are related to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in GFL's registration statement on Form F-1 and final base PREP prospectuses, in each case, as amended from time to time, under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. GFL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.