GFT Wins Google Cloud 2019 Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Due to Consistent Outstanding Growth

GFT helped transform a world-class, tier-one bank into an agile cloud first company Over 300 Google Cloud certified practitioners, one of the largest teams globally Recently launched services for Google Cloud's Anthos Globally recognised for data analytics, security and application development Google Cloud Specialisations Authors of Tranquility Base - the ground-breaking open source Datacenter-as-code landing zone application GFT increased customer satisfaction rates and doubled Google Cloud revenue income within 12 months