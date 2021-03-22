SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GHD Digital, the fast-growing digital transformation arm of GHD, and KETOS, Inc., a water intelligence innovator, have announced a North American collaboration effort to offer data-driven insights to municipalities and industrial facilities through continuous water quality monitoring.
As part of a mutual commitment to helping clients in the water sector redefine their digital futures, GHD Digital and KETOS will accelerate the deployment and implementation of the KETOS Shield® solution, which provides continuous cloud-based, real-time water quality monitoring for their customers. Through this approach, the duo is expected to dramatically reduce labor, material and testing costs associated with traditional collection method, and provide valuable operational intelligence.
"Empowering a user to have a vertically integrated solution that has the flexibility to operate within their existing set of tools, environment, and sensors is incredibly important. At the same time, having the ability to leverage their centralized data across all systems to determine how actionable insights are achieved is paramount in the water quality monitoring process," said Meena Sankaran, CEO & Founder of KETOS. "The power of the data that most users possess through a variety of siloed solutions is completely unrealized today."
With GHD's expertise across the water sector, combined with KETOS Shield's real-time analytics, users will have access to an end-to-end ecosystem which includes engineering consulting, managed services, and predictive solutions that are driven through an industrial-grade IIoT framework. The solution conducts remote monitoring of heavy metals and other contaminants and tracks key performance indicators, such as pH, temperature, flow, and conductivity. Moreover, KETOS Shield is uniquely designed to offer advanced analytics with threshold-based alerts that help customers quickly identify contaminants within a single, modular, and automated system.
"We are incredibly excited to work with a leading innovator like KETOS. Coinciding with World Water Day celebrations, this relationship will further enable communities and private sector clients to dynamically manage and protect their precious resources," said Kumar Parakala, President, GHD Digital. "By embarking on this partnership, we not only hope to reduce costs for our stakeholders and completely digitize water quality monitoring, but also make water more accessible to those who need it most."
GHD Digital and KETOS are both determined to implement a digitized water quality monitoring solution without compromising accuracy, while minimizing costs associated with large capital infrastructure and rigorous maintenance. With this strategic relationship in place, they will be able to intensify efforts in delivering digital innovation across the entire water market, together.
About GHD Digital
GHD Digital is the fast-growing digital transformation arm of GHD, helping clients to leverage growth and transformation opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and generate value for their businesses. Delivering a suite of professional services including digital intelligence, innovation, virtual reality, cybersecurity and more, GHD Digital helps clients to redefine their digital futures through new customer engagement models, products, work definitions and organizational structures. To learn more about GHD Digital please visit: http://www.ghd.com/digital.
About GHD
GHD recognizes and understands the world is constantly changing. We are committed to solving the world's biggest challenges in the areas of water, energy, and urbanization. We are a global professional services company that leads through engineering, construction, and architectural expertise. Our forward-looking, innovative approaches connect and sustain communities around the world. Delivering extraordinary social and economic outcomes, we are focused on building lasting relationships with our partners and clients.
Established in 1928, we remain wholly owned by our people. We are 10,000+ diverse and skilled individuals connected by over 200 offices, across five continents – Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America, and the Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.ghd.com.
About KETOS
KETOS delivers smarter, safer, and more sustainable water solutions to change the way the world thinks about water. This is done through a comprehensive offering of industrial-grade patented hardware, an IoT communication framework, and a robust software platform to address global water management issues. Real-time monitoring and understanding of water, both quantitatively and qualitatively, helps address both water efficiency (leak-detection & usage) and water quality (safety), ultimately increasing water availability. With the power of actionable and predictive water intelligence on a global scale, KETOS seeks to solve a number of the world's water challenges with the goal of preserving this quintessential resource for generations to come. Learn more at http://www.ketos.co.
