LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today welcomed Steve Jackson in the role of General Manager, Exchange Services. In this capacity, Jackson will focus on co-designing solutions with providers and suppliers that lower the total cost of care and improve patient outcomes. Leveraging GHX's extensive reach, Jackson will be responsible for advancing the healthcare industry's adoption of a clinically integrated supply chain that enables greater precision and personalization of care.
"As healthcare shifts to value-based care, our customers are looking to more effectively leverage clinical evidence, automation, and data to improve patient outcomes, enhance financial performance, and achieve a more resilient supply chain," said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, GHX. "Steve's experience building collaborative solutions with patients, providers, suppliers and payors make him a great fit to lead this critical business unit."
Jackson joins GHX from National Research Corporation (NRC), an industry-leading voice of customer platform leveraged by more than 75% of the top 200 U.S. health systems. As president of NRC, the company's customer NPS and employee satisfaction scores more than doubled and its market capitalization grew from $330 million to more than $1.4 billion. Earlier in his career, he served in senior operating and management roles at healthcare-facing organizations including Vocera Communications, The Advisory Board Company, Neoforma and Stockamp & Associates.
"I am excited to work with GHX customers to make healthcare more affordable and personal." said Jackson. "Through our exchange model, GHX is uniquely positioned to bring together industry stakeholders to significantly advance the health and wellbeing of our nation's communities."
Jackson will join the GHX Global Leadership Team alongside other business unit general managers including Rob Alcock (ePay), Hani Elias (Lumere) and Chrystie Leonard (Vendormate).
About GHX
Building on decades of collaboration between providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of world-class, cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit http://www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub. GHX has also launched a COVID-19 Information Center that provides a wealth of free resources and access to data and information needed to help serve patients and protect staff during the pandemic.
