KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The exhibition includes models and cast fossils of prehistoric animals to investigate how they could have — through misidentification, speculation, fear or imagination — inspired the development of several legendary creatures.
There are also numerous interactive stations throughout the exhibition. Visitors can rearrange scale models of mammoth bones to look like a human skeleton, digitally build their own dragon and watch it come alive in a virtual environment, as well as have an opportunity to take a fun photo with three dragons.
Kalamazoo Valley Museum Director Bill McElhone said the exhibit should be the perfect summertime diversion. "The exhibit will have wide appeal especially for those interested in learning more about how real marine animals were mistaken for sea monsters," McElhone said. "It will provides some insight and background on how these mythical creatures came to be in so many of the world's cultures. The exhibit is visually stimulating as well. It's a great escape and may provide some insight to some of the shows many of us are watching online."
The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is now open for limited registered visitation. The Museum has been working hard to make your visit a safe one. Visit the website to register or learn more about Covid-related changes to operations at the Museum https://www.kalamazoomuseum.org/plan/.
Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York (amnh.org).
The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and is governed by its Board of Trustees.
