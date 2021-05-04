ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is pleased to announce the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) awarded the company a $20M prime contract.

"This builds on our long-standing relationship with NSWC Philadelphia and we are very proud to have been selected for this award," said Jonathan Applequist, Vice President for Maritime Services Group.

The contract will have a 5-year operating period with a work scope including maintenance functions for the Materials, Structures, Environmental and Protection Divisions. Work will be split between New York and Philadelphia with an anticipated completion date of April 2026.

Additional Information About Gibbs & Cox

Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is the largest independent naval architecture and marine engineering firm in the United States. Since our founding in 1929, 24 classes of combatants and nearly 7,000 vessels have been built to G&C designs. We proudly support military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Our passion is solving our customers' 21st century maritime challenges with quality and integrity.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibbs--cox-awarded-20m-contract-from-naval-surface-warfare-center-philadelphia-division-301283683.html

SOURCE Gibbs & Cox, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.