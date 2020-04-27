ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbs & Cox, Inc., a global leader in naval architecture and marine engineering, announced today that Brian Hobbs, a cybersecurity and information technology executive, has joined the company as Chief Information Officer. In his new role, Hobbs will provide executive leadership and oversight of the full spectrum of corporate information technology infrastructure, security, end user services, people, and processes.
Brian brings 25+ years of innovative, mission-focused program leadership in cybersecurity and information technology. "I am excited to join the team and partner with the professionals at Gibbs & Cox," Hobbs said. "I look forward to leading the deployment of new technologies and cyber services to securely enable the workforce and protect our information, systems, and networks."
"With the cyber landscape constantly evolving and threats becoming increasingly more sophisticated, Brian's experience will help us and our clients increase resiliency and securely achieve the next generation of cyber capabilities," states Chris Deegan, President and Chief Executive of Gibbs & Cox, Inc.
Prior to joining Gibbs & Cox, Inc. Hobbs served as the Director of Client Data Protection at Accenture Federal Services and as a 24-year veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served in multiple information technology and cyber security leadership roles. He is a graduate of Virginia Tech, the Air Force Institute of Technology, and most recently the National Defense University's Chief Information Security Officer program.
Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is a global leader in maritime engineering and design, with nearly 7,000 vessels designed to our standards since 1929. Gibbs & Cox supports military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Independent and privately held, Gibbs & Cox is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with offices in New Orleans, LA; Newport News, VA; New York City, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC; Chesapeake, VA and Canberra, ACT, Australia.