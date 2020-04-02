NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to share the power of music around the world, Gibson has formed a partnership with Gibson Gives, Sweetwater.com and Amped Guitar Learning--the #1 guitar learning experience tool--to offer new users three months of Premium Access Membership for FREE. Now is a great time to learn guitar or continue to sharpen your playing skills with Amped Guitar which is created by guitar teachers and built on Audio Augmented Reality. A limited quantity of subscriptions are available now on the Apple APP store worldwide; register your profile and begin playing today; Here.
Download Amped Guitar, available worldwide: Here.
Watch the Amped Guitar trailer: Here.
Photos and Broll video are open for media use, credit: Gibson, Here.
"In these unprecedented and uncertain times, we all could use a little inspiration for each other and for ourselves," says James 'JC' Curleigh', CEO of Gibson. "With Gibson Gives, Sweetwater, and Amped, we are literally providing that inspiration and opportunity for anyone who loves music and has always wanted to learn to play guitar."
Amped Guitar is a unique and engaging two-way, online learning experience that listens to your playing and instinctively adapts the lesson vs. a one-way instructional video. It interacts with the player and creates an additional guitar layer in real-time that turns boring old guitar lessons into an empowering and immersive experience. Amped Guitar takes players from Beginners to Pros covering everything from basic skills to advanced techniques using Audio Augmented Reality; players can learn at their own pace, follow a curriculum or jam to their favorite songs. The Amped Guitar app is available on iOS globally, and will be launched on Android in Q2 2020. Amped Guitar is developed by Zoundio, a music tech company based in Stockholm, Sweden. Download Amped Guitar: Here and watch the trailer Here.
"Sweetwater was founded more than 40 years ago with one goal in mind: to help our friends make music. It remains our number one priority. This partnership will allow even more people to harness the power that music has to unite, heal, and inspire. That's especially important during these trying times," said Sweetwater Founder and CEO Chuck Surack.
With a three-month Premium Membership to Amped Guitar, players will receive:
- Full learning curriculum with multiple genres, hundreds of guided lessons teaching you chords, soloing and songs
- Immersive playing experience keeping you motivated to play and develop real skills
- Step-by-step guidance based on AR
- Play songs from some of the greatest guitarists in history including Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Santana, Aerosmith, Tom Petty, Dolly Parton, The Beatles, Bon Jovi, Thin Lizzy, Brian Adams and many more
- Guided learning path from basic skills to advanced guitar techniques
- Real-time feedback
- Amped animations and videos to teach you new skills and guide you in your learning
- Track your progress
- All lessons developed by expert guitar teachers
- Flexibility - play anywhere and anytime you want
- No cables or amps are needed
- Plug in iRig to perform for friends
Playing and learning guitar has been proven to positively benefit the mind and the body with effects that endure even after the playing has ended. A neuroscientific study from McGill University in Montreal discovered that playing guitar and listening to the music you are creating alters brain chemistry triggering the release of dopamine--the feel-good chemical. Reducing stress and anxiety, mastering a new skill, increased focus and confidence, and even raising your base IQ level (University of Zurich study) are just a handful of the many benefits that can result from learning to play music.
"For us, this is like one giant love letter to anyone wanting to learn and we're proud to team up with Gibson and Sweetwater to help people learn guitar. Amped Guitar allows anyone to pick up a guitar and get an energized experience in their first lesson. We teach beginners without making them feel like beginners, which is a very powerful thing" says Daniel Katzenellenbogen, Amped Guitar CEO.
As previously announced, GibsonHomemade (#HomeMadeMusic) launched to immediately support our musicians and their current projects. The worldwide program unites legendary and new artists, music brands and industry partners together to entertain music lovers everywhere and spread hope through tough times. Artist performances, intimate interviews and conversations from all over the world can be watched and shared from anywhere via all Gibson and Epiphone digital platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and the "Gibson Homemade Sessions" feature exclusive, full-length performances of original content on Gibson TV. Tune in to see appearances, performances and messages of support and love from Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer artists.
Gibson is working in solidarity with our network of retailers and distributors around the world to donate, promote and support all musicians and invites other music industry partners to join the Gibson Gives effort, and together we can widen the Amped Guitar Premium Membership subscription giveaway.
Download Amped Guitar on iOS globally:
For more information, visit:
Gibson
GIBSON.COM | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | GIBSON TV
Epiphone:
EPIPHONE.COM | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE
Kramer:
KRAMERGUITARS.COM | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE
Gibson Gives:
About Gibson:
Gibson Brands, the world's most iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for more than 100 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the number one guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger and the Gibson Pro Audio division KRK Systems. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more at http://www.gibson.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
About Gibson Gives:
The Gibson Gives | Gibson Foundation is a 501(c)(3) committed to introduce, inspire, and amplify the power of music through guitars across all generations, genres, and genders. For over 126 years Gibson has been shaping, contributing, and supporting sound through their guitars. Gibson realized early on that getting instruments into the hands of those with a desire to make music is a truly life-changing event. Gibson Gives (Gibson Foundation) has since provided thousands of guitars and related value-in-kind in excess of $30 million. In 2019, Gibson Gives committed to donating 1,000 guitars over the next 1000 days and is ahead, having donated 160 guitars in just four months. Gibson Gives played a lead role in supporting the 'Do it for the Love' Foundation, outfitted Maplewood High School in Nashville with multiple guitars for a music room—through Gibson Gives partner Give A Note--and played it forward donating 48 guitars and 19,000 string sets to Guitars For Vets to bring the power of music to returning U.S. military veterans with PTSD. Gibson Gives is off to a solid start in 2020 with 100% of all donations to and from Gibson Gives going towards giving the gift of music. The mission of Gibson Gives is to make music matter to more people in more ways…one guitar at a time! For more information, visit: www.gibsongives.org.
About Sweetwater Sound:
Founded in 1979, Sweetwater is the No. 1 online retailer of music instruments and audio gear in the U. S. The company is respected as the nation's leading retailer serving musicians, recording studios, broadcast, education, and houses of worship. Sweetwater's customers can be found everywhere music is heard and audio is played, broadcast, or recorded, including recording, film, and broadcast studios in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami; in hundreds of thousands of home recording studios; and in schools and churches nationwide. Sweetwater's founding and meteoric growth are built on a knowledgeable and experienced staff, outstanding selection and pricing, and, above all, an unwavering commitment to customer service excellence in every situation. For further information, visit Sweetwater.com.
About Amped Guitar:
Amped Guitar is an engaging learning experience built on Audio Augmented Reality. It interacts with the player and creates an additional guitar layer in real-time that turns boring old guitar lessons into an empowering and immersive experience. The #1 guitar learning experience, Amped Guitar is not just a play and perform tool, but a brilliant way to learn guitar using Augmented Reality. Created by guitar teachers, Amped Guitar is a unique two-way learning tool that listens to your playing and adapts the lesson vs. a one-way video. Amped Guitar offers a full learning curriculum that covers everything from basic skills to advanced techniques. It's all you need to master the guitar. You'll get step-by-step guidance, adding one finger or skill at a time, so you always have the optimal conditions for your learning. Never too hard, and never too easy--just right for you. The secret behind Amped Guitar is years of development and by using AR we can control the difficult parts in playing and turn each step of your learning into a smooth, rewarding and motivating experience. You'll have a great playing experience even if you're brand new at guitar. All lessons are developed by expert teachers. 67% of the population wants to learn an instrument, but very few will ever try, and of those who do 9 out of 10 quit within the first year. Learning to play has always been hard. Amped Guitar addresses this issue by using AR. This makes learning less painful, and users have a blast playing. Simply put, we inspire people to play guitar by making them feel like rock stars while they develop real skills. Amped Guitar is aimed at everyone that has ever dreamt about playing guitar. Now you can. Amped Guitar is developed by Zoundio, a music tech company based in Stockholm, Sweden. The Amped Guitar app is available on iOS globally, and will be launched on Android in Q2 2020. Download Amped Guitar, Here.
For Gibson publicity enquiries and to request a media code for Amped Guitar, contact:
Libby Coffey
PRIME PR GROUP, INC.
+1 626-676-4993
LCoffey@primeprgroup.com