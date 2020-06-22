SEATTLE, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigabitNow, a division of IsoFusion, a leading provider of Internet access and IT services on the west coast of the United States, announced today it has activated connectivity and began delivery of Gigabit Internet services to the residents and businesses of the city of Fullerton, California. GigabitNow is now providing Gigabit Internet services to the city of Fullerton through the FiberCityTM fiber network project. The GigabitNow fiber-optic network will provide incredibly fast, consistent Internet speed and reliability to the entire Fullerton, California community. GigabitNow continues its efforts to meet the demand for fast, affordable Internet connectivity to communities of all sizes with Internet services that scale to today's growing needs.
GigabitNow offers Fullerton residents a 250Mbps symmetrical Internet plan for just $60 a month and 1Gbps symmetrical Internet service for only $79, while business Internet service starts at $99 for a 1Gbps symmetrical service. GigabitNow makes it easy to sign-up with no prepayment requirement or a charge for equipment or start up costs. In addition to 100% fiber Internet connectivity, GigabitNow is offering managed Wi-Fi solutions, state of the art WiFi 6 equipment, mobile app controls, telephone services, and a full suite of IT solutions for enterprise and business customers who need national connectivity, cloud solutions and more.
"We are proud to make available today fast, 100% fiber Internet service, without artificial limits or slowdowns, to the residents and businesses of Fullerton," said Stephen Milton, CEO of GigabitNow. "GigabitNow's fiber Internet options allow everyone to easily order fast and reliable Internet connectivity, which has become so important to our daily lives today more than ever."
With the activation of the city of Fullerton network, GigabitNow adds another network to its growing list of west coast communities served by fast, affordable Gigabit Fiber Internet that surpasses the Internet speeds and reliability of incumbent providers. Gigabit Internet service installations for both residential and business locations in Fullerton start today with the continued build-out to the entire city over the next 14 months. GigabitNow's activation of fiber Internet broadband service to the city of Fullerton is the start of GigabitNow's larger southern California deployment efforts with expansion into additional area communities expected within the next year. GigabitNow's entry into the southern California market is in addition to its established networks in northern California, Oregon, and Washington state, all designed and built to meet today's demands for Internet connectivity with scalability in the future.
GigabitNow connects communities to their fiber Internet future, handling all aspects of planning, design, construction, operation, and support of broadband services. Delivering custom solutions that match the uniqueness of America's large and small communities, GigabitNow partners with every community it works with, working alongside community leaders providing out-of-the-box approaches and fiber network solutions that fit the unique needs of the community. The residents and businesses of Fullerton, California, will receive fast, reliable, Internet free from privacy worries or service constraints, just like all of GigabitNow's other networks. No throttling, bandwidth caps, boosting, or hidden fees, just fast, reliable fiber Internet - it's Internet How It Is Meant To Be.
More information on GigabitNow's Fullerton California network is available at http://www.FullertonFiberInternet.com, or http://www.GigabitNow.com/fullerton.
About GigabitNow:
GigabitNow delivers fast, reliable, and affordable fiber Internet to communities of all sizes, without bandwidth caps and free from privacy worries or service constraints. GigabitNow focuses on providing the very best Internet experience and genuine customer support to every customer. Offering custom solutions for the development, construction, operation, support, and delivery of community-based gigabit fiber internet networks and services, GigabitNow is an award-winning leader in custom FTTX solutions. GigabitNow is a division of IsoFusion (www.isofusion.com), one of the largest privately held full-service ISP and colocation providers in Washington state founded in 1991. Experience the Internet How It Is Meant To Be - learn more at http://www.gigabitnow.com.
