TAIPEI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

For the first quarter of 2021, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.45 million with a gross profit of $0.79 million, an operating loss of $0.90 million and the net loss of $0.88 million. Total revenues increased by 2.0% if compared to the previous quarter.

"Our business momentum has slowed since the fourth quarter 2020," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "but as we stick with our strategies of internally-driven growth and effective marketing, we managed to sustain growth in revenues and keep costs and expenses in check."

First Quarter Overview

  • Operating revenues increased slightly by 2.0% in quarter-on-quarter comparison, and decreased by 9.9% year-over-year. The slowdown was primarily due to declines in certain of our licensed mobile games, where the upgrades and supports from our Japanese and Korean licensors were severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Loss from operations increased to $0.90 million from $0.61 million last quarter, and net loss to $0.88 million, from $0.34 million last quarter. The increases were mainly due to rises in certain general expenses.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games. Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the First Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 1Q21 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share

amounts)



1Q21



4Q20



Change

(%)





1Q21



1Q20



Change

(%)



Revenues





1,446





1,418





2.0

%





1,446





1,604





(9.9)

%

Gross Profit





791





818





(3.3)

%





791





927





(14.7)

%

Loss from Operations





(901)





(607)



NM







(901)





(640)



NM



Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia





(875)





(340)



NM







(875)





(286)



NM



Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted





(0.08)





(0.03)



NM







(0.08)





(0.03)



NM



EBITDA (A)





(949)





(411)



NM







(949)





(536)



NM



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





44,446





46,002





(3.4)

%





44,446





57,311





(22.4)

%











































NM= Not Meaningful



















































(A)       EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in

accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

First-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 2.0% quarter-on-quarter to $1.45 million, from $1.42 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased by 9.9% year-over-year from $1.60 million in the first quarter of 2020. The slowdown was primarily due to declines in certain of our licensed mobile games, where the upgrades and supports from our Japanese and Korean licensors were severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Consolidated gross profit decreased to $0.79 million from $0.82 million in last quarter and decreased by 14.70% from $0.93 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated operating expenses were $1.69 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase by $0.27 million quarter-on-quarter, or an increase by $0.13 million from $1.57 million year-over-year. The increase was mainly due to rises in certain general expenses.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.87 million, increased from a loss of $0.34 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from a loss of $0.28 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the first quarter-end of 2021 accounted for $44.45 million, which decreased by $1.56 million from the end of 2020.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $44.45 million, or approximately $4.02 per share as of March 31, 2021.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of May 3, 2021. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"The second quarter of 2021 is already expected to be tough," cautioned GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "but we will continue boosting productivities and enhancing services for our in-house developed casual games by introducing fast-paced playability and accelerating the development of our customer platform."

Meanwhile, our business strategies always include expanding through mergers and acquisitions. "Including the possible cooperation with Aeolus Robotics Corporation," said CEO James Huang, "we will keep pursuing investment opportunities that are with strategic potentials to expand our business and create greater shareholder value."

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the first quarter 2021 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2021 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended





3/31/2021



12/31/2020



3/31/2020





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Operating revenues



















Digital entertainment service revenues





1,446,276





1,417,636





1,603,904

Other revenues



















1,446,276





1,417,636





1,603,904

Operating costs



















Cost of digital entertainment service revenues





655,757





599,458





677,194

Cost of other revenues



















655,757





599,458





677,194

Gross profit





790,519





818,178





926,710

Operating expenses



















Product development and engineering expenses





345,898





324,404





328,815

Selling and marketing expenses





397,033





466,093





410,475

General and administrative expenses





946,192





634,118





824,442

Other





2,599





163





2,984







1,691,722





1,424,778





1,566,716

Loss from operations





(901,203)





(606,600)





(640,006)

Non-operating income (expense)



















Interest income





78,595





73,403





255,719

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net





(49,357)





142,951





98,887

Other-net





(2,809)





50,256





(298)







26,429





266,610





354,308

Loss before income taxes





(874,774)





(339,990)





(285,698)

Income tax expense













Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia





(874,774)





(339,990)





(285,698)

Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia



















  Basic:





(0.08)





(0.03)





(0.03)

  Diluted:





(0.08)





(0.03)





(0.03)

Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235

Diluted





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235

 

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





3/31/2021



12/31/2020



3/31/2020





unaudited



audited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Assets



















Current assets



















Cash and cash equivalents





44,146,308





45,702,352





56,777,472

Accounts receivable - net





281,945





274,584





355,225

Prepaid expenses





393,587





87,728





276,010

Restricted cash





300,000





300,000





533,436

Other receivables





25,937





3,579





238,396

Other current assets





156,622





157,020





148,757

Total current assets





45,304,399





46,525,263





58,329,296





















Marketable securities - noncurrent





10,000,000





10,000,000





Property, plant & equipment - net





38,860





21,852





8,117

Intangible assets - net





11,596





3,640





17,965

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees





108,878





130,718





210,530

Other assets





2,481,910





341,701





285,319

Total assets





57,945,643





57,023,174





58,851,227





















Liabilities and equity



















Short-term borrowings













Accounts payable





88,009





69,931





60,405

Accrued expenses





1,244,580





1,515,712





1,606,501

Unearned revenue





949,396





949,853





1,285,399

Other current liabilities





740,286





387,712





715,877

Total current liabilities





3,022,271





2,923,208





3,668,182

Other liabilities





1,655,437





3,103





7,337

Total liabilities





4,677,708





2,926,311





3,675,519

Total equity





53,267,935





54,096,863





55,175,708

Total liabilities and equity





57,945,643





57,023,174





58,851,227

 

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations





Three months ended





3/31/2021



12/31/2020



3/31/2020





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA



















Net loss attributable to GigaMedia





(874,774)





(339,990)





(285,698)

Depreciation





1,902





1,192





354

Amortization





2,010





1,252





4,657

Interest income





(78,595)





(73,403)





(255,719)

Interest expense













Income tax  expense













EBITDA





(949,457)





(410,949)





(536,406)

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigamedia-announces-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301282101.html

SOURCE GigaMedia Limited

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.