Appointments designed to drive growth across multiple market sectors and geographies due to record backlog of projects.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Gilbane Building Company today announced key leadership appointments designed to support its growth across multiple market sectors and geographies due to the company's record backlog of projects. The new structure will enable Gilbane to focus on strategic areas such as operational excellence and innovation while implementing its environmental, social & governance (ESG) platform.
"This executive leadership team will continue to propel Gilbane forward, supporting the growth of our company and our people," said Tom Laird, President & CEO, Gilbane Building Company. "We have the right organizational structure in place to facilitate our continued success in operational excellence and project delivery. The depth of our executive leaders will support our commitment to client satisfaction and help us capitalize on emerging industry and market trends."
Adam Jelen is named Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will be responsible for promoting the continued success of Gilbane's operations, driving regional growth through Gilbane's divisions, and ensuring that the highest levels of operational excellence are executed for clients. Mr. Jelen will work across all of Gilbane's divisions bolstering growth in its geographies.
Heidi DeBenedetti is named Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Regional President. Ms. DeBenedetti's position places strategic leadership on the core functions of safety, risk and insurance, information technology, and merger & acquisition analysis and diligence. DeBenedetti will maintain oversight of Gilbane's operations in the Federal and Southeast divisions.
Chris Budris, who previously served as Corporate Controller, has been promoted to Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Budris assumes Gilbane Building Company CFO responsibilities from John Ruggieri who retired on April 1, 2022.
Presidents Named
The company has created a new leadership role of President, responsible for driving Gilbane's key market strategies, divisional and business unit success.
Paul Choquette, III, a fifth-generation Gilbane family member, is named Regional President, leading operations in the Mid-Atlantic, New Jersey, and West divisions and Gilbane's Specialty Services. Mr. Choquette also leads the company's Public-Private Partnership strategy and provides leadership to its economic inclusion commitment which is core to the company's ESG strategy.
Dan Gilbane, a fifth-generation Gilbane family member, is named Managing Director & President, leading the company's strategic initiatives, including oversight for its disaster and reconstruction services firm (GRS Disaster Response); G.O. Services which is a subsidiary providing equipment, job site safety, general labor, carpentry and final cleaning services; Gilbane's Centers of Excellence which offers expertise in strategic markets; Supply Chain and Equipment; and the company's acquisitions strategy.
Ryan Hutchins is named Regional President, leading operations in New England, Midwest, Texas, and Mexico. Mr. Hutchins will advance Gilbane's innovation strategy, assuming executive leadership for the virtual design and construction (VDC) team, its Innovation Council which supports Gilbane's innovation culture, and Gilbane's robotics joint-venture with Nextera Robotics.
Executive Promotions
Brad Gordon is promoted to Executive Vice President as the General Counsel and Secretary.
Katherine Johnson is promoted to Executive Vice President as the Chief Human Resources Officer and is assuming leadership for the company's integrated ESG strategy.
Don Naber is promoted to Executive Vice President, overseeing corporate Safety, Risk, and Insurance.
"With so many projects in the pipeline, we're seeing tremendous opportunities in emerging and strategic markets. I look forward to working with our executive leaders as we continue Gilbane's mission of building more than buildings," continued Laird.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
