Patel will support continued growth in the commercial, education, healthcare, and life sciences markets.
BOSTON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce that Nishant Patel has transitioned to its business development team in the Connecticut office. As a business development manager, Nishant will drive strategic growth in the region's commercial, higher education, K-12 education, healthcare, and life sciences markets.
"We are thrilled to have Nishant join our business development team. Our continued growth in the Connecticut market has supported tremendous career opportunities for our team members, and I look forward to seeing Nishant's success in this new role," said John Hawley, vice president and business unit leader in Connecticut.
Since joining Gilbane in 2015 as an intern, Nishant has held numerous roles within the company, including as a project engineer and managerial positions. Since 2019, Nishant has led the strategic development of the Connecticut business unit's Special Projects Group, which specializes in providing construction management services for unique projects that require fast-track approaches and seamless execution predominantly in the private sector.
With a background in construction management, Nishant's solid operational foundation, strong industry network, and client-centric approach will ensure his success in this next phase of his career.
"I'm excited to join the business development team here in Connecticut and eager to bring another vantage point that is deeply rooted in my operational background to help drive value for our clients and most importantly, expand upon Gilbane's people-first approach to construction management," said Nishant Patel. "I'm looking forward to partnering with our clients, industry and trade partners, and our diverse community to deliver transformative projects focused on inclusionary business practices that shape the future of Connecticut for years to come."
Nishant leads Gilbane Connecticut's internship program - recruiting, providing guidance and mentorship to the next generation of construction professionals with over 50+ interns that have gone through the program since 2017.
Nishant is a graduate of University of Connecticut, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and is a registered Engineer-In-Training (EIT) with the State of Connecticut.
