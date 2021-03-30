NEW YORK, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company today announced the promotion of Grant W. Gagnier, Jr. to senior vice president, New York City Business Unit leader. In addition, the company announced the departure of Rich Cavallaro, executive vice president, New York Division which includes New York City, Upstate New York, and New Jersey. John LaRow, vice president, will continue to assume the leadership of the Upstate New York Business Unit and Daniel Shea, vice president, will maintain his leadership of the New Jersey Business Unit.
"Grant has shown strong and dynamic leadership for our New York City business, creating value for our clients through a focus on innovation and building excellence," said Michael McKelvy, president and CEO of Gilbane Building Company. "I know Grant's results-driven focus will bolster Gilbane's growth across all market sectors in New York City."
Grant Gagnier, a 25-year construction professional, has led the New York Business Unit since January 2020. Grant is known for a strong record of success delivering construction projects and real estate developments on-time and on-budget and driving profit growth, as well as leading projects across multiple market sectors.
"We thank Rich Cavallaro for his leadership throughout the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm confident that we will realize even greater success in the region with our proven and trusted leaders in place: Grant Gagnier, John LaRow, and Dan Shea at the helms of our New York City, Upstate New York, and New Jersey businesses, respectively," said McKelvy.
Gilbane Building Company has over 500 construction professionals working on high-profile, transformative projects as well as smaller scale, highly customized projects for clients across multiple market sectors throughout New York and New Jersey. Notable current and recent projects in New York City across diverse sectors include the Hudson Yards Observation Deck visitor experience and restaurant, the renovation of the Brooklyn Public Library, the Made in NYC Campus at Bush Terminal, Hudson River Park's Pier 26, the new Northeast Bronx YMCA, projects for healthcare clients including Northwell Health and Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City Design & Construction's COVID Centers of Excellence, One Willoughby Square, 130 William Street, and many more.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.
Since 1949, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and mission critical.
