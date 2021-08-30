JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company announces the relocation of its Jacksonville office. This strategic move will support North Florida and U.S. Federal Division's growing workforce while effectively maintaining the increased demand for local and national construction services.
Gilbane will open its doors to its new location on August 30, moving into the newly renovated fifth floor of the One Deerwood building. The office is centrally located in the Deerwood Park area of Jacksonville with a new address of 10201 Centurion Parkway N, Suite 500, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Easily accessible off JTB, the new building's enhanced layout offers a modern workplace design with expanded workstations to assist with social distancing and safe work environments, dedicated meeting spaces, large conference rooms, and open collaboration areas. The move will also accommodate room for emerging technology and aid in future growth strategies.
"The Jacksonville office serves as our hub for our North Florida projects as well as being our primary office for our U.S. Federal business. With several construction projects underway, including the FIS Corporate Office Building downtown, others set to break ground and a robust pipeline in both our commercial and federal businesses, the time is right to expand," said Heidi DeBenedetti, executive vice president of Gilbane Building Company. "Gilbane's new office is an important element for how we can best continue to serve our clients and community with the benefit of providing our teams with necessary space which allows for growth opportunities."
Recognized as one of the largest builders in Jacksonville and U.S. Federal markets, Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. Since 1972, Gilbane has been delivering construction services in Florida for clients across diverse market sectors. Since 1940 Gilbane has provided global construction services tailored to support U.S. Federal government clients' unique needs across domestic and international projects. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
