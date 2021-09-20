WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Ato Pinkrah to economic inclusion and community affairs manager for Gilbane's Mid-Atlantic division, which includes northern Virginia, Washington, DC, Maryland and the greater Philadelphia area. In this newly created position, Mr. Pinkrah will be responsible for developing and fostering relationships with external stakeholders, conducting outreach with small and diverse businesses, advocating for small and diverse businesses throughout the buy-out process, and tracking workforce and business participation against goals. Mr. Pinkrah has relocated from Boston, MA to the DC metro area and reports directly to Yvette Stevens, vice president and director of economic inclusion and community affairs.
"As the executive sponsor for Gilbane's Black/African American employee resource group, I've had the pleasure of working alongside Ato over the last three years. He is a passionate advocate for inclusion and diversity and I'm excited to see him grow in this new role," said Paul Choquette III, executive vice president. "In 2021 Gilbane established a new 20% corporate small and diverse participation goal, with a commitment to raise it to 25% in 2022. After an extensive external and internal search, Ato is the right person to help us exceed these goals and lead our economic inclusion strategy in the Mid-Atlantic."
Originally from Olney, MD, Mr. Pinkrah received his B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of New Haven. In 2016, he joined Gilbane in Boston, MA and participated in the Management Candidate Acceleration Program (MCAP), which is an intensive two-year program that prepares employees to take on a variety of positions locally or in various geographic locations around the globe. Mr. Pinkrah is the current chair of UJIMA, Gilbane's Black/African American employee resource group. Last year, Mr. Pinkrah was selected by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce to the 2020 Class of Ten Outstanding Young Leaders of Boston.
