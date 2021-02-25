ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company announced the promotion of Heidi DeBenedetti to Executive Vice President. Orlando area-based DeBenedetti will continue her oversight of the Southeast Division which includes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and its recent expansion to include the North Carolina, and Virginia business units. She will also maintain her leadership role and executive responsibility of Gilbane's Federal Division, which includes fuels, environmental, and worldwide federal facilities construction services. DeBenedetti's promotion is part of an overall company strategic plan to elevate key leaders into growth positions, as the company marks its 150th year in business.
"Heidi leads with deep industry expertise, combined with an exceptional solutions-driven approach for our clients. Heidi's commitment to growing our people and delivering the best in client service, will continue to propel the company forward," said Michael McKelvy, President and CEO, Gilbane Building Company.
Heidi DeBenedetti said, "I have been fortunate to work with many outstanding teams throughout the Southeast and Federal. Our people are fundamental to our DNA and are critical to ensuring we continue to excel in innovative and dynamic approaches to construction management. I look forward to new collaborations and continued growth, while exceeding expectations for our clients."
DeBenedetti joined the company in 2015 to lead Gilbane's U.S. Federal business as a key part of the company's global advancement. Under her leadership, she developed a best-in-class team, provide streamlined operational excellence, and worked alongside business unit leaders to drive lean and efficient processes. DeBenedetti is a strong advocate for employee development and advancement, cultivating Gilbane's future leaders. Heidi serves as the executive sponsor of the company-wide women's Employee Resource Group, empoWer.
Heidi received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Colorado, Boulder and a Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University. She is a Design Build Institute of America certified Design-Build Professional. Heidi resides with her husband in Winter Park, FL.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.
Gilbane's Southeast Division operates with a local presence in offices across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Representative projects in diverse market segments include the Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice Campus, The Norton Museum of Art, Legacy Union Bank of America Tower, Fresenius Kabi Standard Solutions Plant, Altria Theater, Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Contemporary Art, Nathan Deal Judicial Center, and University of South Carolina Law School.
Gilbane's Federal Division is a strong construction partner for the U.S. Federal Government, executing high-quality, low risk solutions for multiple agencies operating across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
Media Contact
Lynn Rasic, Gilbane Building Company, 212-822-0319, lrasic@gilbaneco.com
SOURCE Gilbane Building Company