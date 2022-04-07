Gilbane moves its Philadelphia office to accommodate current and future strategic growth in Greater Philadelphia Area
PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company announces the relocation of its Philadelphia office. This strategic move will support Gilbane's growing workforce while effectively maintaining the increased demand for local construction services.
Gilbane opened its doors to its new office on April 4, located at 1200 Intrepid Avenue, Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19112. The Navy Yard has seen tremendous growth over the last few years and houses more than 150 companies. Designed by L2P, Gilbane's new Philadelphia office location embraces their "People First" culture. Planned as a destination for employees and visitors, the space enhances collaboration and innovation, emphasizes a family atmosphere, and provides a sense of inclusion and belonging. The main entrance at the south side entry opens into a large hub, serving as a flexible meeting, learning, dining and town hall space. On the north side, a virtual reality and 3D printing lab celebrates innovation.
"This will be Gilbane's first move since opening an office in Philadelphia in the eighties," said Shawn Carlin, vice president and Gilbane's Philadelphia business unit leader. "We created this space so our employees and clients could come together to collaborate and innovate. It will accommodate our growth in the Greater Philadelphia area and, located in one of Philadelphia's hottest neighborhoods, it will help us attract and retain the best talent."
Filled with natural light, the open office layout includes low horizon workstations, with glass front offices and meeting rooms, providing transparency throughout the workplace. To encourage cross-collaboration and idea-sharing between departments, open and closed collaboration spaces are strategically located throughout the office. Gilbane's company history, culture and values are showcased throughout the space through various graphics, artwork and display walls.
Led by Mark Zamrowski, senior project executive, Gilbane's special projects group (SPG) managed the renovation. Gilbane's SPG group specializes in delivering construction management services for projects requiring fast-track approaches and seamless execution. The SPG group has done projects for clients such as the University of Pennsylvania, Mindspace and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.
With a local office in the Navy Yard, Gilbane has been "Building Philadelphia" for nearly 40 years. Our Philadelphia operation is actively engaged in a diverse array of construction initiatives: innovative biotechnology and life sciences lab spaces; commercial office buildings and contemporary workspaces; groundbreaking academic and research facilities; healthcare infrastructure improvements; warehouses and distribution centers; and cultural, sport and public performance venues. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
